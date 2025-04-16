Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Kapsch TrafficCom Completes Fort Lauderdale Tunnel Rehab Project

Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to announce the successful completion of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel Rehabilitation and Pedestrian Plaza project in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

This transformative project, led by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), enhances both transportation infrastructure and community spaces, setting a new standard for urban integration.

"The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel project is a shining example of how we can blend safety, mobility, efficiency, and community enhancement. It represents a commitment to creating spaces where people can connect and thrive," says Kapsch TrafficCom North America President JB Kendrick. "We're incredibly proud to be part of this initiative, and it truly shows how North American leaders look to Kapsch when they need reliable, innovative solutions for critical infrastructure."

Begun in 2021, the three-mile tunnel features a state-of-the-art SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system that incorporates multiple systems for tunnel safety, traffic management and core elements like lighting and air conditioning in the tunnel. The system also provides real-time data, automated alerts and remote system controls.

This allows transportation authorities to detect and respond to incidents quickly, ensuring minimal disruptions and greater efficiency. The systems are designed to improve traffic management and safety, ensuring a seamless flow of vehicles through the tunnel and surrounding areas.

Additionally, the project included milling and resurfacing SR 5/US-1 from Rio Vista Boulevard to the southern end of the tunnel, the installation of intelligent transportation systems along SR5/US-1, an extension of the tunnel top to accommodate a pedestrian plaza with new fountains, seating facilities, redesigned brick pavers, artificial turf, and landscaping.

The tunnel is just one of many major tunnel, bridge, airport, and major highway projects led by Kapsch TrafficCom in North America, where the company handles more than 650 million vehicle crossings in the Northeast alone.

