WKN: A2UJK0 | ISIN: FR0013416716 | Ticker-Symbol: GLDA
Tradegate
16.04.25
14:19 Uhr
115,65 Euro
+2,04
+1,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,41115,4514:26
115,41115,4614:26
Dow Jones News
16.04.2025 13:21 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 
16-Apr-2025 / 12:46 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FINAL TERMS 
Final Terms dated 15 April 2025 
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 
ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the 
"ETC Securities") 
Issue of 70,000 ETC Securities, being Tranche 684 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms 
Part A - Contractual Terms 
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base 
Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020. 
This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of 
the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction 
with the Base Prospectus dated 3 May 2024 (the "Current Base Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the 
purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the Base Prospectus 
dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are incorporated by reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full 
information on the Issuer and the offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this 
final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the 
Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus. 
 
GENERAL TERMS 
 1. Issuer:                Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
 2.  i. Series:     Amundi Physical Gold ETC 
 
        ii. Tranche Number(s):   684 
 
 3. Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series: 
 
        i. Immediately following 
          the issue of the relevant Tranche 60,183,859.00 
          of ETC Securities: 
        ii. Comprising the relevant 
          Tranche of ETC Securities:    70,000.00 
 
 4. Metal Entitlement: 
 
        i. Initial Metal 
          Entitlement as at the Series   0.04 fine troy ounces 
          Issue Date: 
        ii. Metal Entitlement as at 
          the Subscription Trade Date of 
          the relevant Tranche of ETC    0.03967703 
          Securities (if not the first 
          Tranche of ETC Securities of the 
          Series): 
 5. Issue Date: 
 
        i. Series Issue Date:   23 May 2019 
 
        ii. Issue Date of the 
          relevant Tranche of ETC 
          Securities (if not the first   17 April 2025 
          Tranche of ETC Securities of the 
          Series): 
 6. Scheduled Maturity Date:       23 May 2118 
 
 7. Relevant Regulatory Law Reference   21 May 2019 
    Date: 
 8. Date on which Board approval for   25 April 2019 
    issuance of ETC Securities obtained: 
TRANSACTION PARTIES 
 9. Additional Paying Agent(s):       Not Applicable 
 
                            As at the date of these Final Terms: 
                            HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at: 
                            8 Canada Square, 
                            Canary Wharf, 
                            London, E14 5HQ 
                            Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at: 
                            Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street, 
                            London EC3M 3BUY 
                            Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at: 
10.                     Jacob Bontiusplaats 9 
    Authorised Participant(s): 
                            1018 LL Amsterdam 
                            Optiver VOF, with registered office at: 
                            Strawinskylaan 3095 
                            1077 ZX Amsterdam 
                            BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at: 
                            1 Rue Laffitte 
                            75009 Paris 
                            Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at 
                            2 King Edward Street 
                            London EC1A 1HQ 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES 
11. Total Expense Ratio (as at the date of 0.12% per annum. 
    these Final Terms): 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 
12. Nominal Amount:             USD 5.085, being an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue 
                        Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date. 
13. Specified Interest Amount:       USD 0.051, being an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal 
                        Amount. 
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES 
                            An offer of the ETC Securities may be made by any Authorised 
                            Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the 
                            Prospectus Regulation in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, 
14. Non-exempt Offer:            Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and any other 
                        Relevant Member State where the Current Base Prospectus (and 
                            any supplements) have been notified to the competent authority 
                            in that Relevant Member State and published in accordance with 
                            the Prospectus Regulation. 
LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION 
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC 
Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities 
Programme.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By: ............................................

Duly authorised Part B - Other Information 

1. LISTING 
 
                     Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to Euronext 
                     Paris and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated 
                     market thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be 
                     admitted to Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse, the Borsa Italiana and for 
                     the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated markets thereof. 
                     Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to 
                     trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Application has also 
                     been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the 
        i. Listing and International Quotation System of the Mexican Stock Exchange pursuant to the 
          admission to trading: private placement exemptions established under the Ley del Mercado de Valores 
                 (Securities Market Law). 
                     Application may be made for the ETC Securities to be listed on additional 
                     Stock Exchanges and admitted to trading on additional markets from time to 
                     time. 
                     As at the date of these Final Terms, ETC Securities of this Series have been 
                     admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse, 
                     the Borsa Italiana, the London Stock Exchange and the International Quotation 
                     System of the Mexican Stock Exchange. 
        ii. Estimate of 
          total net proceeds of 
          the issue:  USD 8,942,094.00 
        iii. Estimate 
          of total expenses 
          related to admission 
          to trading for the  EUR3,000 
          relevant Tranche: 
 
 2. REASONS FOR THE OFFER 
 
        Reasons for the offer:  See section headed "Investing in the ETC Securities to gain exposure to gold 
                     price" in the Current Base Prospectus. 
 3. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION 
 
        ISIN:           FR0013416716 
        Common Code:       199119532 
        CFI:           DTZXXB 
        FISN:           AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT 
                     Listing Euronext Paris: BJ027Y1 FR 
                     Listing Euronext Amsterdam: BJYGLG9 NL 
        SEDOL:          Listing Deutsche Börse Xetra: BKF9G58 DE 
                     Listing Borsa Italiana: BQXJCQ5 
                     Listing London Stock Exchange: BLKQKY8 
        WKN (if applicable):   A2UJK0 
        Delivery:         Delivery free of payment.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2025 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms -2-

ANNEX - Issue Specific Summary 15 April 2025 

SUMMARY 
A. INTRODUCTION AND WARNINGS 
A.1.1              Name and international securities identifier number (ISIN) of the securities 
Series Amundi Physical Gold ETC due 2118 (the "Series") issued under the Secured Precious Metals Linked ETC Securities 
Programme. ISIN Code: FR0013416716. 
A.1.2              Identity and contact details of the issuer, including its legal entity identifier (LEI) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc (the "Issuer") is a public company limited by shares incorporated in Ireland. Its registered 
address is at 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, Ireland. The Issuer's telephone number is +353 1 
905 8020 and its legal entity identifier is 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76. 
A.1.3              Identity and contact details of the competent authority approving the Base Prospectus 
The Base Prospectus has been approved in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") by the 
Central Bank of Ireland as competent authority. Address: New Wapping Street, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1. Telephone 
number: +353 1 224 6000. 
A.1.4              Date of approval of the Base Prospectus 
The Base Prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") was approved on 3 May 2024 and may be amended and/or supplemented from time 
to time. 
A.1.5              Warning 
This summary has been prepared in accordance with Article 7 of the Prospectus Regulation and should be read as an 
introduction to the Base Prospectus. Any decision to invest in the exchange-traded, secured, limited recourse 
securities linked to the price of Gold of this Series (the "ETC Securities") should be based on consideration by the 
investor of the Base Prospectus as a whole, including the related final terms for this Tranche (the "Final Terms"). Any 
investor could lose all or part of their invested capital. Where a claim relating to the information contained in the 
Base Prospectus is brought before a court, the plaintiff investor might, under the national legislation of the Member 
States of the European Union, be required to bear the costs of translating the Base Prospectus before the legal 
proceedings are initiated. Civil liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled this summary, including any 
translation thereof, but only if this summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent when read together with the 
other parts of the Base Prospectus or it does not provide, when read together with the other parts of the Base 
Prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when considering whether to invest in the ETC Securities. This 
document does not constitute an offer or invitation to any person to subscribe for or purchase any ETC Securities. It 
has been prepared in connection with the Final Terms. 
B. KEY INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER 
B.1               Who is the issuer of the securities? 
B.1.1              Domicile, legal form, LEI, jurisdiction of incorporation and country of operation 
The Issuer was incorporated on 4 December 2018 as a public limited company in Ireland under the Companies Act of 
Ireland 2014, as amended, with registration number 638962. Its legal entity identifier is 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76. 
B.1.2              Principal activities 
The Issuer has been established as a special purpose vehicle and has established a programme (the "Programme") under 
which ETC Securities linked to gold ("Gold" or "Metal") may be issued from time to time. Each Series of ETC Securities 
issued under the Programme will be linked to, and provide exposure to, the price of Gold. 
B.1.3              Major Shareholders 
The authorised share capital of the Issuer is EUR25,000, divided into 25,000 ordinary shares of EUR1 each, all of which 
have been issued and fully paid up. Such shares are held by Cafico Trust Company Limited on trust for charitable 
purposes. 
B.1.4              Key managing directors 
The directors of the Issuer are Rolando Ebuna, Máiréad Lyons and Mehdi Balafrej. 
B.1.5              Identity of the statutory auditors 
 The statutory auditors of the Issuer are KPMG Ireland. 
B.2               What is the key financial information regarding the Issuer? 
The Issuer has published its audited financial statements for the period from 1 April 2022 to the period ending on 31 
March 2023. The summary information below is extracted from the Issuer's statement of financial position as 31 March 
2023: 
Total current assets (in USD)     4,394,718,052 
Total equity (in USD)         36,871 
Total current liabilities (in USD)   4,394,681,181 
Total equity and liabilities (in USD) 4,394,718,052

B.3 What are the key risks that are specific to the Issuer?

-- The Issuer is a special purpose vehicle with no material assets other than its paid-up share capital andthe assets on which each Series of ETC Securities are secured (principally the Gold). In respect of each Series,the holders of such ETC Securities (the "Securityholders") will have recourse only to the Secured Property (asdefined below) and not to any other assets of the Issuer. If, following realisation in full of the Secured Propertyrelating to such Series, any outstanding claim remains unpaid, then such claim will be extinguished and no debtwill be owed by the Issuer in respect thereof.

C. KEY INFORMATION ON THE SECURITIES

C.1 What are the main features of the ETC Securities?

C.1.1 Type, class and ISIN

Commodity-linked securities. ISIN Code: FR0013416716 Common Code: 199119532

C.1.2 Currency, denomination, par value, number of securities issued and duration

The ETC Securities are denominated in USD. The ETC Securities are in bearer global form. For the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, the Nominal Amount of each ETC Security (USD 5.085) shall be regarded as the denomination of such ETC Security. The ETC Securities are being treated by the Issuer as having a minimum denomination of less than EUR100,000. As at the issue date of the above tranche of ETC Securities, there will be 60,183,859.00 ETC Securities of this Series in issue. The scheduled maturity date (the "Scheduled Maturity Date") of the ETC Securities is 23 May 2118.

C.1.3 Rights attached to the ETC Securities

Overview

The ETC Securities are designed to provide purchasers with exposure to Gold without having to take physical delivery of the Gold. The Issuer, under the Programme, may only issue ETC Securities to authorised participants appointed as such (each, an "Authorised Participant"). Authorised Participants may, thereafter, offer such ETC Securities to retail clients, professional clients or other eligible counterparties (subject to certain selling restrictions contained in the Base Prospectus). The first tranche of the Series was issued on 23 May 2019 (the "Series Issue Date") to one or more Authorised Participants.

Each ETC Security relates to a specific amount in weight of Gold, specified in the Final Terms, known as the "Metal Entitlement". In order to back its obligations under the ETC Securities, the Issuer will seek to hold enough Gold to meet its obligations under the ETC Securities. On the Series Issue Date, each ETC Security was ascribed with a Metal Entitlement (the "Initial Metal Entitlement") and on each subsequent day, the Metal Entitlement of each ETC Security shall be reduced by a percentage (the "Total Expense Ratio") determined as sufficient to fund the Issuer's "all in one" operational fee to Amundi Asset Management S.A.S (the "Advisor"). In order to fund such "all in one" operational fee, HSBC Bank plc (the "Metal Counterparty") shall periodically liquidate an amount of Gold (the "TER Metal") equal to the accrued reductions (pursuant to the Total Expense Ratio) to the Metal Entitlement of all ETC Securities of the Series. The Total Expense Ratio shall cease to apply to an ETC Security for a Series on the earliest to occur of (i) a Buy-Back Trade Date relating to such ETC Security, (ii) an Early Redemption Trade Date relating to such Series and (iii) the Final Redemption Valuation Date for such Series. The Gold will be held for the Issuer by HSBC Bank plc (the "Custodian ") and will generally be held on an "allocated" basis on the terms of the Custody Agreement in the relevant allocated account of the Issuer with the Custodian marked for the relevant series (the "Allocated Account"). This means that the Gold is held in a segregated account held at the London vault of the Custodian in the name of the Issuer for the account of the relevant Series and all Gold in allocated form that is deposited with or received by the Custodian from time to time is held by the Custodian as bailee for the Issuer for that Series. There are times when amounts of the Gold may be held on an "unallocated" basis, for example to facilitate subscriptions.

Subscription

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2025 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.