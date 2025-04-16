Comau announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement with Trasma S.r.l. (" Trasma ") under which Comau will acquire full ownership of Automha S.p.A. (" Automha ") and its subsidiaries globally

The strategic investment by Comau is a further step in building a forward-focused Italian automation Hub and will leverage the strong synergies between the two brands to create value for customers and shareholders in different markets around the world

Automha will continue to operate post-acquisition with the same structure, management and strategic vision in addition to enhanced growth prospects

Comau has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of Automha, an Italian company operating in the warehousing and intralogistics automation industry, owned by Trasma. The closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent in transactions of this type, including necessary regulatory approvals, and is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2025. Under the terms of the agreement, Comau will acquire 100% of Automha shares, paving the way for new opportunities within the rapidly growing warehousing and logistics sector and establishing a further step toward the creation of a forward-focused Italian industrial automation hub able to innovate and compete in multiple markets.

To ensure business continuity, Automha will continue to operate with the same structure, management and strategic vision, keeping people, quality and innovation at its core. Franco Togni will retain his position as CEO while Gianni Togni and Roberta Togni, in addition to continuing in their current roles, will join the Comau Executive Committee to contribute to the ongoing development of both companies.

This binding agreement is coherent with the strategy behind the recent change in Comau's shareholder structure whose majority share is now held by One Equity Partners, an international private equity firm which has allowed Comau to become a standalone company. With this acquisition, Comau reconfirms and strengthens its Italian roots and operations while enhancing its global offer and international presence. In parallel, Automha will be able to scale-up and further develop its business by leveraging an enhanced geographical footprint and in-house technology competencies. Furthermore, given that Comau and Automha are fully complementary, the relationship will strengthen the mutual portfolio of projects.

"Expanding our reach, know-how and technology portfolio through the acquisition of innovative companies such as Automha is a crucial step in Comau's growth strategy, as defined when we became a stand-alone company and implemented immediately after the closing phase," said Pietro Gorlier, CEO of Comau. "In addition to capitalizing on the strong growth potential of warehousing and intralogistics markets, the integration of Automha within Comau will allow us to leverage our combined expertise and resources, to accelerate innovation and growth across a wide range of global industrial sectors."

"When we invested in Comau, we saw a clear path forward to help the company expand strategically and gain scale. M&A is a main driver for this, and we identified warehouse, logistics and handling automation systems as a significant opportunity for this business," said Ante Kusurin, Partner at One Equity Partners. "The acquisition of Automha is a move toward diversification of Comau's operations and further taps the company into industrial automation trends improving productivity across many industries. We are excited for the opportunity ahead of us as these two complementary companies join forces."

"In Comau we have found a partner who shares our values of quality, innovation, and commitment to customer success," added Franco Togni, Founder of Automha. "This new chapter represents not only a moment of growth for Automha but also a continuation of the journey that began in 1979. I look forward to the future that lies ahead, knowing that together with Comau, we will continue to build excellence, expand our global impact and to reach a proper size to keep a leading position in a market that is increasing competitiveness and project dimensions."

About Comau

Comau is a worldwide leader in delivering sustainable advanced automation solutions. With 50 years of experience and a global presence, Comau is helping companies of all sizes in almost any industry leverage the benefits of automation. Backed by a continuous commitment to designing and developing innovative and easy to use technologies, its portfolio includes products and systems for vehicle manufacturing, with a strong presence in e-Mobility, as well as advanced robotics and digital solutions to address rapidly growing markets in industrial sectors. The company's offering also extends to project management and consultancy. Through the training activities organized by its Academy, Comau is committed to advancing the technical and managerial knowledge necessary to face the challenges related to automation and leverage the opportunities of a constantly changing marketplace. Headquartered in Turin, Italy, Comau has an international network of 7 innovation centers and 11 manufacturing plants that span 11 countries and employ 3,800 people. Together with its wide network of distributors and partners, the company is able to respond quickly to the needs of its customers, no matter where they are located throughout the world. www.comau.com

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. www.oneequity.com

About Automha

Automha is an Italian company with 40+ years experience and a global leader in warehousing and intralogistics solutions, recognized for its cutting-edge technology and relentless pursuit of innovation. Automha develops intelligent, high-performance automated storage and retrieval handling systems that optimize efficiency and reliability across industries. Driven by a vision of seamless automation, Automha combines Italian engineering excellence with a forward-thinking global approach, delivering customized solutions that enhance operational agility for businesses worldwide. With four subsidiaries worldwide and manufacturing facilities in Italy and China, Automha is shaping the future of logistics with precision, intelligence, and a commitment to technological excellence. www.automha.com

