Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16
16 April 2025
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc
Net Asset Value
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that as at the close of business on 15 April 2025 its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per ordinary share ("Share") was as follows:
NAV per Share (NAV per share cum income, post Alpha Fee)
113.21p
The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75
For further information:
Company Secretary
AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com
+44 207 409 0181
