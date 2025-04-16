The Chinese manufacturer said its new product uses inverter units with an output of 800 kW, of which 12 can be connected in parallel. It can work in weather of up to 52 C. China's Sungrow has launched a new inverter solution for utility-scale PV applications, with a modular and expandable design. Dubbed 1+X 2. 0 Modular Inverter, the product uses inverter units with an output of 800 kW, of which 12 can be connected in parallel to a total capacity of 9. 6 MW. "The 1+X 2. 0 represents a paradigm shift for the utility-scale solar market," said Lee Zhang, Vice President at Sungrow. "From deserts ...

