Previously reported intercept of 162 g/t Ag, 15.5% Pb and 4.1% Zn over 3 metres interpreted to be the extension of the Curlew Vein from the Blackhawk Mine

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report geologic modeling results correlating to the recently reported near-surface drilling discoveries at the Ranger-Page Project located in northern Idaho's prolific Coeur d'Alene Mining District.





Figure 1: Plan map showing faults, veins and drill pad locations from Phase-1 exploration at Ranger-Page, including the east extension of the Curlew Vein.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Figure-1_Exploration-Update.jpg

Curlew Vein Extension

Geologic modeling of Silver Dollar's phase-1 exploration drilling results indicate that the Curlew Vein extends east from the Blackhawk Mine into the vicinity of the Wyoming Complex (Figure 1). The structural complexity of the area was likely the reason the Wyoming Complex proved to be a challenge for past producers on the property. Phase-1 drilling discovered mineralization in the footwall of the 96 Fault, which was the primary structure worked at the Wyoming Complex. Silver Dollar believes this footwall mineralization is the Curlew Vein and demonstrated its continuity between the Wyoming Complex and the Blackhawk Mine during Phase-1 exploration drilling (Figure 2).





Figure 2: Long section looking northeast showing the location of Phase-1 exploration drilling results relative to the Curlew Vein projection east from the Blackhawk Mine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Figure-2_Exploration-Update.jpg

The planning of near-term exploration activities is ongoing and includes:

Blackhawk (Curlew Vein)

Drill planning is underway to expand the Curlew Vein along strike, up and down dip of the known extent of the Blackhawk Mine. Upper Curlew exploration is relatively inexpensive and can be done from drill pads requiring minimal effort to establish. Further success exploring the uppermost Curlew Vein could justify deep exploration below the Blackhawk mine, which can be done via deep surface drilling programs, or underground drill pad development. The next phase of drilling should focus on expanding mineral continuity between the Phase-1 drilling (Figure-2) and the Blackhawk mine to the west.

West Buckeye

The West Buckeye target is a prominent polarization anomaly identified during the ground IP survey completed in 2022 (Figure 3). The anomaly is significant because it has a 260-metre dip extension, and the same polarization and resistivity response as the Curlew Vein discovery between the Blackhawk Mine and the Wyoming Complex. To validate West Buckeye for drilling, Silver Dollar plans to complete a geochemical survey over the anomaly, update geologic mapping and develop a budget to drill the target. West Buckeye exploration efforts can begin later this spring when the snow has melted from the target area and access is re-established.





Figure 3: Plan view showing the location of the West Buckeye target and supporting polarization data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Figure-3_Exploration-Update.jpg

Crown Point

Phase-1 Exploration drilling at Crown Point extended mineralization west of the historic mine workings by 100 metres (See news release of March 11, 2025). Geologic modeling, drilling, and trenching results indicate there are up to three veins present at Crown Point (Crown Point 1, 2 and 3 Veins) (Figure 4). Phase-1 drilling identified two of the three veins at Crown Point. To drill the third vein (Crown Point 3), a drilling platform to the south would be necessary. Exploration planning at Crown Point will focus on expanding the Crown Point veins down dip to the west, where the mineralization remains open for exploration drilling.





Figure 4: Plan view showing the projections (red) for Crown Point veins 1/2/3.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Figure-4_Exploration-Update.jpg

Omega and 85 Veins

The Omega and 85 Veins sit in the footwall of the Tony Vein, which was the primary ore host for the Page Mine. The Omega and 85 Veins were discovered below the 2,770 level of the Page Mine, and the up-dip extension of the veins have not been properly explored. Ongoing geologic modeling is expected to improve the vein projections of the Omega and 85 Veins, allowing Silver Dollar to prospect for the surface expression of the veins. If exploration work on this target is promising, Silver Dollar will include the Omega and 85 Veins in future exploration drill planning.





Figure 5: Plan map of the Page Mine area showing the surface projection of the Tony, Omega and 85 Veins, which have been underexplored near surface.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Figure-5_Exploration-Update.jpg

"Geologic modeling is providing a clearer understanding of our Phase-1 exploration drilling results at Ranger-Page and how they fit within the broader scope of the project," said Greg Lytle, president of Silver Dollar. "We are focused on carefully evaluating our targets to scale the project through continued success at the drill bit and delivering the best possible returns for our shareholders."

Qualified Person

Dale Moore, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About the Ranger-Page Project

Located in a world-class silver district, the Ranger-Page land package covers six historic mines and is ideally situated near Interstate 90 with year-round access to power, water, local infrastructure and a workforce in the Silver Valley skilled in exploration and mining. The primary target areas are up and down plunge from historic underground mining, along strike where ground IP surveys have identified anomalies, and where surface trenching identified near surface mineralization. Additional exploration targets have also been identified away from historic mine infrastructure, using soil geochemical data, mapping, and ground IP survey data.





Figure 6: Ranger-Page claim groups, underground mine workings, and new target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Ranger-Page_Claims-Targets.jpg

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on two of North America's premier mining regions: Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects, along with the early-stage Nora project. The Company's financial backers include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can download our latest presentation here and follow us on X here.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

