Forensic Payroll Consultants, Inc. and Crown Advisory Group Announce Merger

Forensic Payroll Consultants Inc., (FPC) a leading provider of payroll tax reconstruction, research, and consulting services, and Crown Advisory Group Inc., (CAG) a respected firm specializing in Fractional CFO advisory and accounting reconstruction services under the AltoCFO brand, today announced they have entered into a merger agreement.

Andrew Lopez will remain as President and CEO, Denny Kon will join FPC as Vice-President of Sales, and Sean Nguyen will serve as Chief Operating Officer. Both companies will maintain their existing brands and identities.

"The combined expertise, resources, and networks of both firms will enhance client offerings, improve customer experience, and drive innovation in accounting advisory and payroll tax compliance," said Andrew Lopez, President & CEO of Forensic Payroll Consultants, Inc. "This merger unites two organizations with complementary client demographics. When employers need forensic payroll tax assistance, they typically also require accounting reconstruction, and vice-versa" added Mr. Lopez.

"Together, we are better positioned to serve clients with broader expertise, deeper industry insights, and an expanded geographic footprint," added Denny Kon, Founder & CEO of Crown Advisory Group Inc.

About Forensic Payroll Consultants: FPC works with employers of all sizes to bring their current and prior payroll tax issues into compliance. FPC works directly with the employer or their payroll service provider to resolve delinquencies in prior periods so they become compliant going forward. In addition to these services, FPC also offers payroll record and payroll tax reconstruction, amendment processing to all jurisdictions in the United States, state and local payroll ID registration/closures, and M&A Advisory Services including wage base tax recovery. To learn more, contact FPC at info@forensicpayroll.com or forensicpayroll.com.

About Crown Advisory Group: CAG provides Fractional AltoCFO advisory, financial and tax solutions to growing businesses by delivering timely & accurate financial insights to CEOs and business owners. The firm helps clients focus on their core business while managing financial actions and automating processes to enhance profitability and success. For more information: altocfo.com.

