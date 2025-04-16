Earth Day Innovation: Morpheus.Network and Confidios Launch First Self-Sovereign Digital Product Passports to Tackle Deforestation and EUDR Compliance

EUDR.Supply makes regulatory compliance frictionless for companies facing the EU's deforestation-free mandate, turning trusted data into a tool for ecosystem protection.

This Earth Day, Morpheus. Network and Confidios announce a groundbreaking partnership to launch EUDR.Supply, an innovative Digital Product Passport (DPP) solution designed to end deforestation-linked trade while simplifying compliance with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

EUDR Compliance

Morpheus.Network EUDR compliance solution

Every minute, 10 football fields of forest are lost to commodity-driven deforestation (Climate Council). The EUDR aims to reverse this crisis, but studies reveal that 90% of businesses are unprepared to meet EUDR requirements.

EUDR.Supply addresses this gap by setting a new standard for compliance and transparency by embedding tamper-proof, self-sovereign credentials directly into global supply chains. This automated solution simplifies due diligence, enhances regulatory trust, and streamlines cross-border trade, empowering businesses to meet deforestation-free sourcing requirements while unlocking new market opportunities and building long-term resilience in the face of evolving regulations.

"This isn't just about compliance, it's conservation by design," said Dan Weinberger, CEO of Morpheus.Network. "We're proud to join forces with Confidios, combining our platform's automation capabilities with Confidios' pioneering data security and data-level permissioned sharing to create a future-proof solution that protects ecosystems while reducing regulatory complexity and unlocking greater efficiency and transparency for global supply chains."

Built for the EUDR Era: What EUDR.Supply Delivers

Each Digital Product Passport (DPP) bundles all necessary supply chain evidence for EUDR-relevant products. For every shipment, batch, or item, a DPP delivers:

Tamper-proof evidence of deforestation-free sourcing

Seamless, automated TRACES integration for EU Due Diligence Statement submission and end-to-end auditability

Data-level permissioned access control for secure sharing with regulators, auditors and buyers

Full chain-of-custody traceability and verification

On-chain verified identities of supply-chain participants

Seamless integration with all systems of record

Why It Matters: The Deforestation Crisis Meets a Compliance Crunch

Deforestation contributes up to 20% of global CO2 emissions (Environmental Defense Fund)

EU-bound commodities like coffee, beef, and soy drive 15% of tropical deforestation (Stockholm Environment Institute)

The EUDR bans imports linked to deforestation-but 90% of companies lack systems to comply (Bain & Co., 2024)

EUDR.Supply closes this gap, allowing businesses to meet evolving environmental regulations without disrupting trade.

About the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR)

The EUDR mandates that companies placing cattle, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, rubber, soy, and wood products on the EU market must assess risks of deforestation in their supply chains and secure a due diligence statement from suppliers to prove their supply chains are deforestation-free. This statement must be submitted to EU authorities, ensuring transparency and accountability. Failure to comply can result in product bans, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network is intensely focused on helping companies and government organizations eliminate inefficiencies and remove barriers to optimize and automate enterprise supply chain operations. Their multi-award winning supply chain middleware platform leverages transformational digital technologies such as ML/AI, IoT and Blockchain and has over 150 integrations with leading companies, including SAP, DHL, Fedex and Cargowise, Morpheus.Network helps clients maximize revenue through digitization and process automation, protecting sensitive data, and untangling complex issues with the legacy supply chain system while delivering effective, equitable, and efficient global trade solutions.

About Confidios

Confidios is optimizing data integrity across industries by enabling software applications to securely assemble, continuously curate, validate, and control permissioned access to fully on-chain, confidential data. The result is self-sovereign data. This approach creates data-level firewalls, ensuring that sensitive information remains trusted, secure, tamper-proof and verifiable by multiple, even yet-to-be-known parties, over an extended period. Confidios is purpose-built for businesses where the protection of sensitive data is critical, such as AI modelling, legal obligation compliance, and the management of Digital Product Passports. With seamless API integration, Confidios transforms data integrity and compliance into a strategic advantage, redefining how data is governed, accessed, and validated.

Lathan James

hello@morpheus.networ

Sanda Ringsma

sanda@confidios.com

