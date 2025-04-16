Xcyte Digital to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on April 23, 2025

Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte", or the "Company"), a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation event solutions, announces that CEO and Director Randy Selman will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET. Mr. Selman will also host 1x1 investor meetings on April 24, 2025. Interested parties can watch a pre-conference interview with Mr. Selman HERE.

"The global events industry is ripe for consolidation. Since going public in late 2023, we have closed four acquisitions," said Mr. Selman. "We've also introduced several new services for existing and acquired clients, including PRISM Marketplace, an immersive venue for investors and small cap companies; Intellibots, character-based AI agents that automate customer interactions and deliver personalized engagement across multiple platforms; and AI-powered captioning and translation features. I look forward returning to the Planet MicroCap Showcase and updating investors about our business developments over the past year and our growth opportunities."

To access Xcyte Digital's Planet MicroCap Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET

Webcast: WATCH HERE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA.

To Book a Meeting with Xcyte Digital's CEO Randy Selman:

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Xcyte Digital and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please register here: REGISTER

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

About Xcyte Digital Corp.

Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV: XCYT) is a trusted global events technology partner, specializing in next generation event technology for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive and phone-based events. Combining proprietary technology with a robust partner ecosystem, Xcyte offers both do-it-yourself and managed services, ensuring secure and scalable solutions worldwide. Thousands of clients, from innovative startups to major corporations, rely on Xcyte's cost-effective, multi-platform subscription model to meet their event needs. Xcyte Digital is headquartered in Canada and the USA, with operations across the globe. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

For more information contact:

Xcyte Digital Corp.

Randy Selman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (647) 777 7501

Email: investment@xcytedigital.com

Investor Relations

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

Email: nik@sophiccapital.com

Phone: (647) 777 7501

