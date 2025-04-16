Real Authentication Urges the President to Address the Escalating Crisis of Counterfeit Luxury Imports Entering the United States

The founders of Real Authentication , the leading luxury goods authentication service based in the U.S., have urged President Trump in an official letter to address the escalating crisis of counterfeit luxury imports entering the United States and circulating throughout U.S. markets. In the letter, Real Authentication states that this issue continues to harm not only the secondhand marketplace, but heritage brands, trademark owners, small businesses, American consumers, and the broader U.S. economy as a whole.

Real Authentication Urges President Trump to Crack Down on Counterfeit Imports

Real Authentication Urges the President to Address the Escalating Crisis of Counterfeit Luxury Imports Entering the United States

Real Authentication explains that the sale of counterfeit items is heavily linked to crimes, helping fund terrorism acts and encouraging the following activities to help meet demands: drug and human trafficking, child labor, economic and environmental damages, and health-related harm to workers and end consumers alike. The letter from Real Authentication explains how not only are counterfeit items linked to crimes, but they also ruin the reputation of luxury fashion brands that preserve the integrity of slow fashion and sustainable craftsmanship. It also highlights that the production of counterfeit goods operates in complete disregard to any environmental regulations, often subjecting their workers, surrounding communities, and the end-product consumer to heightened environmental and health risks.

As recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security , the production, transport and sale of counterfeit goods is not a victimless crime. Counterfeit and pirated goods threaten consumer safety, damage brand integrity, support organized crime, and impose serious costs on American businesses and jobs. The global market for counterfeit products is now estimated to be worth between $1.7 trillion and $4.5 trillion annually ( Forbes ), with the U.S. remaining a top destination for these illicit goods. Much of this merchandise enters the country through international small parcel shipments - an enforcement blind spot in urgent need of reform.

In contrast to the counterfeit problem here in the U.S., Real Authentication highlights Japan's highly effective approach to counterfeit prevention. Japan has partnered directly with major eCommerce platforms like Amazon Japan and Rakuten to identify and block suspect shipments. Japan's customs-inspection processes are rigorous and proactive, and there is a strong cooperation between government agencies and private-sector stakeholders. These practices have made counterfeit infiltration significantly more difficult and serve as an effective model for enforcement strategies.

It also reviews another country known for taking a serious approach to counterfeits: France. Real Authentication explains how France, home to many of the world's top luxury brands, focuses on event-driven measures, such as the Paris 2024 Olympics , and uses a formal Customs Watch system for direct brand intervention at customs, while the U.S. takes a continuous approach with large-scale operations and blockchain technology for supply chain transparency. Instead of relying on voluntary brand partnerships and information sharing, France emphasizes structured, rights holder-driven interventions.

Real Authentication commends the administration's previous efforts, particularly Executive Order 13904, which targets counterfeit goods in e-commerce marketplaces. Since enacted, the industry has noticed a significant impact in the secondhand marketplace taking initial precautions to mitigate the sale of counterfeit goods, however, the founders of Real Authentication believe even further action is necessary to truly impact the market in regards to counterfeit prevention. The company urges President Trump to revisit and improve authentication support and techniques at customs import hubs and expand enforcement efforts. Specifically, the company says that closer collaborations with expert authentication professionals and luxury brands could provide meaningful protection for American consumers and businesses alike.

As a luxury goods authentication service, Real Authentication recognizes that the U.S. has laid strong groundwork but still has opportunities to strengthen its front lines. The founders aim to help reposition U.S. regulation to become the new gold standard in designer goods authenticity, elevating buyer confidence worldwide.

Real Authentication states that by incorporating techniques like tight integration with eCommerce platforms and low-volume parcel tracking, targeted event-based enforcement, and a brand-driven collaboration model, the U.S. can expand the sophistication of its authentication infrastructure at customs hubs. Investing in stronger authentication support and techniques, real-time data sharing between brands and customs agents, and stricter import laws - especially for small consumer shipments - are all ways that could help prevent counterfeit luxury goods from entering the market and protect the integrity of premium brands.

Founded in 2016, Real Authentication offers unparalleled expertise in authenticating luxury goods, providing individuals, dealers, and global brands with confidence and peace of mind. The company specializes in luxury items such as handbags, watches, streetwear, eyewear, clothing, jewelry, shoes, scarves, hats, and home goods. Its services are available worldwide, combining expert human authentication with proprietary technology and an extensive archive of over two million authenticated items and seven million reference images. Every day, the virtual luxury goods authentication company helps consumers and businesses distinguish authentic from counterfeit - protecting them from financial loss, helping to regain funds from fraudulent purchases and reputational harm. But the Real Authentication founders state in their letter that the systemic issue of counterfeit luxury imports requires more than vigilance from businesses like theirs - it requires meaningful federal action.

Real Authentication requests the support of President Trump in strengthening authentication support and techniques at customs import hubs to prevent counterfeit goods from entering the U.S. The Real Authentication founders state that they are unwavering in their commitment to preserving the integrity of authentic luxury items and they welcome any opportunity to contribute their expertise and innovative solutions to protect American consumers and uphold the sanctity of legitimate commerce.

Read the full letter here .

About Real Authentication: Real Authentication's mission is to provide individuals, dealers, and global brands with unparalleled confidence and peace of mind by leveraging our deep expertise and years of experience to deliver the most trusted and accurate luxury goods authentication service available. Learn more at realauthentication.com.

Disclaimer: Real Authentication is a third-party authentication service and is in no way affiliated with the brands it services.

Media Contact:

Real Authentication

Press Inquiries: realauthentication.com/press-inquiry

SOURCE: Real Authentication

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire