Peraso Inc.: Peraso Enters Into Contract To Deliver Mission-Critical Wireless 60GHz Communications Technology for Global Military Operations

Stealthy 60GHz mmWave Technology Enhances Tactical Communications

Peraso Inc . (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced the execution of a new strategic contract aimed at delivering mission-critical applications to global military and defense forces. Under this collaboration with a leading specialized defense contractor with expertise in mission-critical communications, Peraso will deliver innovative solutions designed to enhance tactical communications and safety. Together, the two companies have created a product that will provide heightened communications to safeguard both military personnel and non-combatants, such as medics, peacekeepers, and journalists operating in high-risk environments.

"The stealthy nature of 60GHz communications leads to very low probability of detection on the battlefield, as well as a strong immunity to jamming," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "These features of 60GHz communications have become a 'must have' in the military environment, and Peraso's expertise in mmWave applications were the essential reason we were able secure this contract. We are proud to contribute innovations designed to support those on the front lines and address critical battlefield challenges."

The Company believes this collaboration and contract represent significant commercial potential for Peraso, with a total addressable market of at least the NATO alliance of 3.44M active military personnel. The Company expects to commence initial production shipments of the product in Q2, 2025.

With its advanced mmWave capabilities, ultra-low latency and low probability of intercept, Peraso's product platform continues to gain traction in security and defense applications, enabling next-generation safety and intelligence tactical solutions.

For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com .

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit? www.perasoinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "expects," estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "intends," "believes," "could," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customers, market acceptance of Peraso's products, expected total addressable market potential for Peraso's products and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology in military applications, that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with Peraso's mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by customers and intended users of Peraso's products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso's ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents; vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso' customers and operations; and other risks included in its Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

###

Company Contact

Mark Lunsford

CRO

mlunsford@perasoinc.com

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire