Inovatec Systems: Yamaha Motor Finance Canada Leverages Inovatec's Propel Portal to Streamline Operations and Increase Sales

Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that Propel, its innovative loan application portal for captives and dealers, has been deployed by Yamaha Motor Finance Canada (Yamaha) across its entire dealer network. Yamaha dealers can leverage this intuitive loan application portal to streamline workflows and elevate customer experiences.

"The ability to quickly process loan applications is essential for dealers, who recognize that fast decisioning and acceptance are key factors in completing a sale. Propel offers captive finance providers an intuitive tool to intake applications and accelerate the entire financing process," said Sergei Korolev, general manager, Propel. "We are confident that Propel will provide dealers with a distinct advantage to quickly and easily create loan applications to help them drive sales and escalate volumes in a highly competitive environment."

Propel automates much of the manual work associated with loan application processing. Its flexible architecture leverages two-way open APIs to create a rich user experience, and its seamless integration with credit bureaus, electronic signature solutions, dealer management systems, and other systems gives captives and lenders expanded capabilities to accept, decision, and process applications.

"Inovatec's Propel solution is innovative, effective, and user friendly," said Nick Basile, Senior Director, Strategy and Business Development for Yamaha Motor Finance Canada. "This new tool will be a strategic asset for our dealers, offering practical functionality for closing deals and serving their customers."

Inovatec is recognized for its reliable, scalable, and secure automated loan processing and management capabilities that satisfy the needs of financial institutions, OEM captives, and dealer groups. The company's offerings deliver unmatched efficiency by automating manual workflows and processes, streamlining operations, mitigating human errors, and reducing costs. Inovatec's solutions can be easily configured to accommodate specific lending parameters, and can be integrated with powerful third-party applications, including payments, decisioning, and identity validation services.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec is a leading provider of cloud-based automotive lending systems designed to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. With a commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, Inovatec offers a suite of products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the financial industry. Known for its Inovatec LOS loan origination system and Inovatec LMS loan management system, Inovatec has recently introduced the Propel dealer portal for more flexible, fast, and modern dealer-lender operations.

About Yamaha Motor Finance Canada

Yamaha Motor Finance Canada was created in April 2014 with inventory finance offerings to dealers. In June 2016, a captive retail finance program was launched throughout its network of dealers called Yamaha Financial Services (YFS). YFS was created to provide enthusiasts with an alternative to traditional financing. Fueled with a wealth of industry knowledge and a passion for performance, YFS is uniquely - and perfectly - qualified to help Yamaha customers enjoy the products they love.

