Leading AI systems acknowledge RI's transformative potential

ReelTime (OTC PINK:RLTR) Following last week's major announcement that it's Reel Intelligence "RI" has been able to keep up with or surpass major AI's capabilities while requiring significantly fewer up front, and ongoing expenses. Leading AI LLM's are now aware of why many consider ReelTimes Reel Intelligence "RI" smarter, more efficient, and better on the environment than any "AI".

Leading AI models, including ChatGPT-4o, Deepseek, and Copilot, have independently validated RI's advantages in intelligence, efficiency, cost, and environmental sustainability.

Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime, emphasized: "RI isn't just another AI-it's a paradigm shift. By prioritizing integration over isolation, we've created a system that evolves with the world around it, delivering top-tier performance without the financial or environmental toll of traditional AI."

When asked, "Why is ReelTimes Reel Intelligence "RI" smarter, more efficient, less costly, and better on the environment then any "AI"?", ChatGPT4.o, Deepseek, and Copilot are all able to articulate their individual reports.

According to a consolidation of the reports and highlights:

Industry Validation

ChatGPT-4o : "RI is smarter, faster, cheaper, and sustainable because it uses the entire AI ecosystem as tools, adapts on demand, and avoids costly infrastructure."

Deepseek: "RI's decentralized model and compounding efficiency via ecosystem integration set a new benchmark for scalable, eco-conscious AI."

Copilot: "RI's adaptive reasoning and low resource consumption make it a cost-effective, future-proof solution for diverse industries."

Why RI Outperforms Traditional AI

RI redefines AI by leveraging a decentralized, "Meta-AI" approach that integrates the best tools across the global AI ecosystem. Key advantages include:

Smarter by Design Acts as an orchestrator, dynamically combining outputs from top AI models (e.g., GPT-4, Claude, Gemini), APIs, and community inputs.

Eliminates redundant development by using existing tools as a "toolbox," ensuring optimal task-specific performance. Unmatched Efficiency & Cost Savings Avoids billions in infrastructure costs: No proprietary data centers, retraining cycles, or energy-heavy backend systems.

Operates at a fraction of the cost of competitors like OpenAI or Google, utilizing distributed cloud resources and community devices. Environmental Leadership Reduces energy waste by eliminating dedicated server farms and resource-intensive training.

Scales sustainably by aligning with global advancements in green energy and internet infrastructure. Self-Improving & Community-Driven Evolves automatically as connected AI systems advance, creating a "rising tide" effect.

Integrates real-time human feedback and domain-specific insights (creative arts, coding, education) for rapid refinement. Performance Parity, Lower Cost Matches or exceeds traditional AI in tasks like broadcast-ready audio production, code generation, and media creation, while operating at minimal expense.

RI is a revolutionary blend of generative AI and agentic AI, utilizing autonomous agents that dynamically interact with an expansive AI infrastructure. This synergy empowers RI to produce interconnected, adaptive content-including audio, visuals, and video-that learns and evolves from both data and human interaction.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Rentals, Inc. DBA ReelTime VR, ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are producing, evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is a next-generation media and technology company developing innovative tools for content creation, storytelling, and audience engagement. Its flagship platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agents to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for professionals across industries or casual consumers. We have end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Media also develops enhanced media technologies featuring its proprietary RI "Reel Intelligence" generation core. On 03/20/2025 ReelTime released its Real Intelligence "RI" cognitive language knowledge base to the connected community to teach, learn, work, and express with. ReelTime is also in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire