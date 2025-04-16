Introhive Introduces Enhanced Contact Management Capabilities

FREDERICTON, NB, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the leading provider of relationship intelligence solutions, has announced a series of enhancements to their contact management capabilities to further empower firms in centralizing, enriching, and maintaining their most valuable asset-relationships. As a key component of Enterprise Relationship Management (ERM), these enhancements ensure organizations have accurate, complete, and actionable contact data to strengthen their business growth strategy.

Redesigned with flexibility in mind, Introhive's contact management capabilities serve as both a lightweight solution to organize, enrich, and activate relationship data, as well as a powerful complement to existing CRM platforms. As a CRM-agnostic solution, Introhive seamlessly integrates with leading platforms, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, HubSpot, Intapp, Peppermint, and more, ensuring firms maintain clean, enriched, and insight-driven contact data at scale, regardless of their CRM choice.

Introhive's improved contact management capabilities deliver significant value across the organization. They empower marketing and business development professionals, as well as partners and fee earners, with a streamlined, intuitive solution that drives efficiency and deeper client engagement.

For marketing and business development teams, Introhive offers seamless automation to improve data accuracy and eliminate time-consuming administrative tasks. This enables them to focus on strategic initiatives, campaign execution, and cultivating relationships. Fee earners and partners benefit from quick adoption with minimal training, gaining immediate access to high-quality, enriched contact data and actionable insights that help strengthen client relationships and uncover new business opportunities.

"Contact management has always been at the core of relationship intelligence," said Lee Blakemore, CEO at Introhive. "With our enhanced contact management capabilities, we're making it easier than ever for professionals to centralize their contacts, engage more effectively, and fully tap into the power of their relationships."

With the redesign of their contact management capabilities, Introhive continues to redefine relationship management by offering firms a smarter, more intuitive way to organize contacts, strengthen client connections, and drive long-term growth.

About Introhive

Introhive is a leading Relationship Intelligence platform that empowers firms to break down data silos and gain actionable insights from their relationships to fuel collaboration and growth. With Introhive's relationship intelligence, firms can identify key relationships within the firm, measure the strength of client and prospect relationships, foster cross-firm collaboration, uncover risks or opportunities by understanding the health of relationships over time, and leverage these insights for business development and client retention efforts. Trusted by industry-leading brands, Introhive's supports over 250,000 users in 90+ countries. Discover how Introhive can transform the way you manage relationships at www.introhive.com .

