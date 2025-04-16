Scale Computing and Veeam Partner to Bring Enterprise-Class Data Protection to Scale Computing Platform

Collaboration brings Veeam data resilience solutions to Scale Computing's edge and core infrastructure, with live demonstrations of SC//Platform at VeeamON 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Veeam ® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience. As part of the Veeam Integrated program, Veeam and Scale Computing have joined forces to bring customers full support for the Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) within the Veeam Data Platform , expanding backup and recovery capabilities across Scale Computing's rapidly growing installed base of edge and core infrastructure deployments.

With more businesses deploying distributed applications at the edge and modernizing their IT infrastructure at the core, SC//Platform offers the industry's most efficient, scalable, and cost-effective virtualization platform for IT leaders looking to move away from VMware. With native integration into the Veeam Data Platform , organizations can take full advantage of Veeam's powerful data protection, ransomware recovery, and workload mobility, ensuring business continuity across any environment, from retail branches and factory floors to centralized data centers, showcasing this collaboration for Veeam users who are looking to transition away from VMware.

"The partnership between Scale Computing and Veeam delivers the best of both worlds: streamlined, autonomous IT infrastructure from Scale Computing and the industry's most trusted data resilience platform from Veeam," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "Our customers and partners have long asked for deeper integration with Veeam, and we're proud to meet that need while strengthening cyber resiliency for both core and edge deployments."

Live demonstrations of the Scale Computing solution will be featured at VeeamON 2025 , taking place April 21-23, 2025 at booth G5 in San Diego, CA.

Key Benefits Expected with SC//Platform and Veeam Integration Include:

Immutable Backups at the Edge and Core

Prevent data loss from ransomware or human error with hardened, tamper-proof backup repositories and optional air-gapped media support-available across all SC//Platform deployments.





Advanced changed block tracking (CBT) and SC//HyperCore's unique snapshot architecture enable fast, low-impact VM backups and rapid recovery across the full infrastructure lifecycle.





Unified, browser-based management through Scale Computing Fleet Manager, along with seamless integration with Veeam Backup & Replication within the Veeam Data Platform, streamlines operations at scale-from 1 to 50,000 clusters.





Choose from a variety of Veeam-compatible backup targets, including object storage, tape, and cloud, and leverage full VM and granular file recovery from SC//Platform to any supported environment.





Migrate and restore workloads between SC//Platform, VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, and major public cloud environments without compromising performance or security.

"As our customers expand their edge and core environments, ensuring data resilience becomes increasingly complex," said Shiva Pillay, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas at Veeam. "This collaboration with Scale Computing further strengthens Veeam's mission to empower organizations to protect and ensure the availability of their data at all times and from anywhere, delivering cyber recovery and data portability across a purpose-built platform tailored for the unique needs of edge IT."

The announcement follows growing demand from Scale Computing's enterprise and midmarket customers for integrated, cost-effective backup and recovery across increasingly distributed environments. Whether modernizing legacy infrastructure, replacing expensive virtualization solutions, or extending capabilities to the edge, SC//Platform with Veeam provides a compelling solution with unmatched simplicity, scalability, and protection.

Availability

Support for SC//Platform in the Veeam Data Platform is expected to be generally available in Q4 2025. For more information, visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/veeam and www.veeam.com .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) delivers simplicity, resilience, and scalability for IT infrastructure-from the data center to the distributed edge. With patented automation and self-healing capabilities, SC//Platform ensures optimal performance and uptime while reducing IT management time and total cost of ownership. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power their critical applications with ease. Learn more at www.scalecomputing.com .

