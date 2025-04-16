Harmonic listed in latest Gartner 'market guide for data loss prevention

Harmonic Security has been recognized by analyst firm Gartner and listed among 20 'Representative Vendors in Data Loss Prevention'.

The report states that 'today, the DLP market is evolving to address the well-known limitations of traditional approaches to DLP, which relied heavily on resource-intensive, data-centric content inspection and often led to performance issues with high numbers of false positives.'

Instead, the firm notes that 'the DLP market is moving in a direction where more sophisticated detection logic and additional analytics (either data or identity) are necessary to increase the fidelity of DLP alerts.' Also that 'by 2027, 70% of CISOs in larger enterprises will adopt a consolidated approach to address both insider risk and data exfiltration use cases.'

Alastair Paterson CEO and co-founder of Harmonic Security said: "I believe Gartner correctly outlines how organizations are pursuing DLP to control access to sensitive information in an era exacerbated with the mainstream adoption of generative AI and continued sprawl of organizational data. Harmonic has built a completely new approach to data protection using pre-trained, specialized language models. Our ambition is to redefine the entire data protection category which GenAI has brought into sharp focus."

About Harmonic

Harmonic Security gives security teams the tools to protect sensitive data without the headaches of labeling and complex rules. Our pre-trained data protection models enable secure innovation through user education and gentle nudges.

Recognized as an RSA Innovation Sandbox finalist in 2024, Harmonic Security redefines data protection for the GenAI era.

For more information, visit https://www.harmonic.security/

