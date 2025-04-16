The leading lighting provider will return to the International Cannabis Business Conference in Berlin on April 29 and April 30, 2025

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis production, announced it will showcase new luminaires in its return to the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) in Berlin, Europe's largest and longest-running B2B cannabis event.

ICBC features world-class speakers and serves as an international platform for innovators to debut the latest technology and ideas for advancing the global cannabis industry. Fluence horticulture services specialist and cannabis expert Franz Josef Sima will join the esteemed agenda as a panelist in a session exploring how emerging tech is transforming cannabis production. Sima and his fellow panelists will discuss modern methods for energy storage, innovations in cultivation lighting and high-efficiency cannabis cultivation techniques. Sima's session will take place at 1:20 p.m. on April 29.

"In today's evolving market, growers are seeking cultivation methods that balance efficiency with quality," Sima said. "Our session will review practical strategies developed through Fluence's extensive research and years of field experience. I look forward to meeting Europe's innovative cannabis growers and sharing our knowledge to drive their long-term success."

Fluence will also showcase its newest lighting innovations for indoor and greenhouse cultivators and offer insights into the pioneering science behind intercanopy and dynamic lighting strategies. Find the team at booth No. 325 to view the latest fixtures in the company's next-generation LED portfolio, including improved VYPR, SPYDR, RAPTR and VYNE solutions.

"Fluence's advanced lighting solutions are proven to drive higher yields, unmatched plant quality and greater energy efficiency," said Michiel van Dam, president of Agricultural Lighting at Signify. "Our newest luminaires each feature improved output and efficacy as well as increased durability. For growers serious about leading in their market, our expert cultivation team is ready to demonstrate our innovative technology and tailored approach to reimagining your facility's lighting strategy."

For more information on Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market, committed to enabling more efficient crop production for the world's top greenhouse and indoor growers. Fluence, part of Signify's Agricultural Lighting division, operates in Austin, Texas (Americas) and Eindhoven, Netherlands (EMEA). For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250416643821/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Emma Chase

Red Fan Communications

emma@redfancommunications.com

512-917-4319