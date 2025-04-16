Toniebox: 100 Mio. Verkäufe! Tonies Aktie JETZT ein Kauf?!
© 2025 aktienlust.tv
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|5,750
|5,780
|15:50
|5,750
|5,780
|15:45
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:30
|Toniebox: 100 Mio. Verkäufe! Tonies Aktie JETZT ein Kauf?!
|Toniebox: 100 Mio. Verkäufe! Tonies Aktie JETZT ein Kauf?
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|EQS-DD: tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them_Salvia
|tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them_Salvia
15.04.2025...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|EQS-DD: tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them_Salvia
|tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them_Salvia
14.04.2025...
► Artikel lesen
|Sa
|Aktien KW 15 Aufatmen nach Galgenfrist. Zu früh einzusteigen? News. Aixtron. Rheinmetall. Hensoldt. Mutares. Steyr. Traton. Infineon. Redcare Pharmacy. Puma. Nordex. Medigene. SUSS MicroTec. Renk. Grammer. DHL. Tonies. Nvidia
|Aktien Wochenrückblick - das schlimmste Szenario wurde diese Woche an den Börsen nicht Realität. Aber aufgeschoben heisst nicht aufgehoben. Vielleicht schreckte den Nero im Weissen Haus, dass auch US-Staatsanleihen...
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|EQS-DD: tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.04.2025 / 18:00...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TONIES SE
|5,760
|-0,52 %