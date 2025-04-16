Erik Shani: Jedify Launches Universal Data Connectivity With Firebolt to Power Lightning-Fast Enterprise AI & Analytics

Innovation enables enterprises to eliminate data silos, maximize cloud performance, and dramatically accelerate AI and analytics initiatives

Jedify, the leader in AI-powered data intelligence, today announced the private preview of its latest technological breakthrough powered by Semantic Fusion - a universal data and cloud processing layer that connects any data source and dynamically executes workloads across any cloud.

Jedify logo



This innovation enables enterprises to eliminate data silos, maximize cloud performance, and dramatically accelerate AI and analytics initiatives.

Seamless Data, Smarter Decisions

With Semantic Fusion, organizations can:

• Connect any data across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments - structured or unstructured - with intelligent semantic mapping.

• Run anywhere - dynamically route workloads to the optimal cloud platform (Snowflake, AWS, GCP, etc.) based on cost, performance, or governance needs.

• Accelerate AI - feed models with context-rich, ready-to-use data for faster insights and smarter outcomes.

• Lower costs, boost speed - intelligently optimize workload placement for maximum efficiency.

Powering Performance with Firebolt

Jedify is teaming up with Firebolt, the ultra-fast cloud data warehouse purpose-built for AI, offering sub-second query speeds, high concurrency, and workload isolation for modern, real-time analytics.

Together, Jedify and Firebolt deliver the speed and scale enterprises need to turn massive, fragmented data into real-time intelligence. In one joint use case, a leading e-commerce brand unified data from Salesforce, SAP, and third-party sources, using Jedify for semantic integration and Firebolt to power blazing-fast, low-latency personalization - all while keeping compute costs in check."With Jedify and Firebolt, enterprises can unify their data and move at the speed of AI," said Eldad Farkash, CEO & Co-founder of Firebolt. "It's the foundation for real-time decision-making at scale."

Unlock the Future of Data

"Enterprises don't want to be locked into rigid platforms," said Assaf Henkin, Co Founder & CEO of Jedify. "With Semantic Fusion, we're giving them total flexibility to connect, process, and analyze data wherever it lives - and our collaboration with Firebolt makes it blazing fast."

About Firebolt

Firebolt is the Cloud Data Warehouse designed to handle the speed, scale, and flexibility of AI applications. By delivering ultra-low latency, high concurrency, multi-dimensional elasticity, and flexibility, Firebolt empowers organizations to build data-intensive AI applications that perform at scale. For more information, visit www.firebolt.io and follow on LinkedIn.

About Jedify

Jedify is an AI-powered data intelligence platform that transforms how teams interact with their data. In minutes, Jedify connects to your data lakes, warehouses, CRMs, and analytics tools; builds and fine-tunes its patented Semantic?Fusion model so that Business users get instant, actionable insights and autonomous Data Agents - complete with visualizations, tables, and full data sets-while data teams maintain oversight via a transparent validation framework. For more information visit www.jedify.com and follow on LinkedIn

Contact Information

Erik Shani

Co-Founder & CPO

erik@jedify.com





SOURCE: Erik Shani

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire