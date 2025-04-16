Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") announces it has completed sampling program on its Ghost Lake property located in the prolific Central Mineral Belt ("CMB") in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Ghost Lake Property" or "Property").

As part of its ongoing exploration efforts, the Company successfully collected 19 rock samples and 52 lake sediment samples across the highly prospective Ghost Lake Property. These samples have been submitted to Actlabs and Eastern Analytical, both leading independent analytical laboratories, for comprehensive geochemical analysis. The results are expected in May and will provide valuable insights into the Property's mineral potential and help guide the next phase of exploration.

Marc Branson, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Dark Star Minerals Inc. stated, "Now that the sampling program is complete, we are looking forward to taking the next step in unlocking the full potential of the Ghost Lake Property. These samples could provide important geological data that will help us better understand the Property and guide our next steps in exploration, including identifying potential targets for follow-up exploration."

Figure 1. - Ghost Lake Uranium Project Map

A historic radiometric survey conducted across the Anna Lake and Ghost Lake B grids delivered promising results, successfully outlining multiple anomalous regions. At Anna Lake, the survey provided well-defined data, identifying two prominent radiometric trends that may represent a single, continuous prospective body.

These findings support the potential presence of a large uraniferous system, warranting further follow-up exploration to the northeast and southwest to determine its full extent. Similarly, the anomalies identified on the Ghost Lake B grid merit additional investigation in all directions to better understand the scope and significance of the radiometric signatures.

Figure 2. Ghost Lake B Zone Survey outline on Radiometric U response with structure zones and major structures

About the Property and Central Mineral Belt

Located in the prolific CMB of Labrador, the Ghost Lake Property consists of 28,575 ha of contiguous claim blocks. The Property is bound on three sides (N, W, E) by properties held by Atha Energy Corp. (the "Atha Properties") and overlaps structural trends with known deposits such as Paladin Energy Ltd.'s ("Paladin Energy") Michelin Project, Labrador Uranium Inc.'s, and the Mustang Lake and Jacques Lake deposits. The CMB is a diverse geological environment and is host to widespread uranium mineralization. The neighboring Atha Properties host a number of uranium deposits, including the Anna Lake, Moran Lake, and Mustang deposits while Paladin Energy hosts the Michelin Uranium Project.

Mineralization on the neighbouring properties is not indicative of potential mineralization on the Ghost Lake Property.

Figure 3. Ghost Lake Property Anomalies and Neighbouring Deposits

Equity Incentive Grants

The Company would like to announce the grant of an aggregate of 5,300,000 options (each, an "Option") to purchase common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and the award of an aggregate of 2,600,000 restricted share units (each, a "RSU") to certain directors, officers and consultants of Dark Star.

Each Option is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share and vested immediately upon the date of grant. An aggregate of 4,100,000 Options have a two (2) year term, while the remaining 1,200,000 Options have a one (1) year term. Dark Star has received a waiver from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") of the four (4) month exchange hold period for an aggregate of 3,000,000 Options granted to directors and officers of the Company. All other Options are subject to the four (4) month exchange hold period.

All of the RSUs vest 100% on the date this is four (4) months from the date of award. Upon vesting, each RSU represents the right to receive one Share in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

The grant of the Options and award of the RSUs is subject to acceptance by the CSE.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral resources, specifically the rare earth complex. Dark Star has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ghost Lake claims located in the prolific CMB of Labrador, which consists of 28,575 ha of contiguous claim blocks, and has signed a non-binding agreement to acquire a 100% interest in in the Bleasdell Lake uranium project consisting of over 515 ha in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

