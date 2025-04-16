Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.04.2025 14:48 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIVE CABOT GOLF COURSES PLACE IN GOLFWEEK'S PRESTIGIOUS 2025 TOP 100 INTERNATIONAL COURSES LIST

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot, a developer and operator of luxury resort and residential golf destinations, is proud to announce that five of its 18-hole international courses have been ranked in Golfweek's esteemed 2025 Top 100 International Courses list. Evaluated by a panel of over 800 expert raters, courses at Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Cape Breton in Canada, Cabot Highlands in Scotland and Lofoten Links in Norway have been recognized among the world's finest, outside of the U.S.

Point Hardy Golf Club at Cabot Saint Lucia | Photo by Michael Marcellin

Cabot received the following accolades:

  • No. 5: Point Hardy Golf Club | Cap Estate, Saint Lucia | Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw, 2023
  • No. 12: Cabot Cliffs | Inverness, Nova Scotia, Canada | Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw, 2015
  • No. 45 (tied): Cabot Links | Inverness, Nova Scotia, Canada | Rod Whitman, 2012
  • No. 54: Castle Stuart Golf Links | Inverness, Scotland | Gil Hanse, Mark Parsinen, 2009
  • No. 89 (tied): Lofoten Links | Gimsøysand, Norway | Jeremy Turner, 2015

Designed by visionary architect duo Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, Point Hardy Golf Club at Cabot Saint Lucia made an impressive debut as the highest-ranking new entrant on the list. Lofoten Links, the world's northernmost links-style golf course, also earned a place on the list for the first time following Cabot's strategic investment in the property in September 2024.

"We are incredibly honoured to see five Cabot courses recognized by Golfweek among the world's best," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. "Creating extraordinary golf experiences has always been at the core of what we do, and it is deeply rewarding to see our courses making a lasting impact on golfers worldwide."

The achievement comes at an exciting time for Cabot, as the brand continues to expand and enhance its global portfolio. In early 2025, Cabot Citrus Farms, Cabot's first U.S.-based property, celebrated its grand opening to resounding acclaim. The property features two revitalized 18-hole golf courses - including Karoo, named "Best New Public Course" by Sports Illustrated - along with two unique shorter courses, luxury real estate, nightly accommodations, curated experiences and a host of resort amenities. In August 2025, Cabot Highlands in Scotland will launch preview play for Old Petty, a highly anticipated 18-hole course designed by renowned architect Tom Doak. In France, Cabot is transforming Cabot Bordeaux into a premier destination for golf and wine enthusiasts. In 2027, Cabot will debut its first mountain destination and second Canadian property, Cabot Revelstoke, with preview play at Cabot Pacific, an 18-hole public-access course by Rod Whitman.

To learn more about Cabot, please visit cabot.com.

About Cabot:
Cabot is a luxury developer of incomparable golf destinations. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, Cabot Highlands in Scotland, Cabot Bordeaux in France and Lofoten Links in Norway. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

Cabot Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665736/Michael_Marcellin___Cabot_Saint_Lucia__4.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498142/Cabot_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/five-cabot-golf-courses-place-in-golfweeks-prestigious-2025-top-100-international-courses-list-302429691.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.