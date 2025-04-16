QorusDocs and Litera Partner to Help Law Firms Win More Business

New Partnership Integrates Firm Intelligence and Automated Pitch and Proposal Creation

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QorusDocs, an AI-powered proposal management software company that streamlines creation of pitches, proposals and request for proposal (RFP) responses, today announced a global partnership with Litera, a leader in legal technology solutions for legal work, firm performance, and firm governance. QorusDocs' proposal management software now integrates with Litera Foundation, enabling firms to more efficiently bring firm intelligence into pitches and proposals.

"In this competitive legal market, firms need to pitch their best people and expertise in visually compelling documents without spending hours on formatting issues," said Ray Meiring, CEO of QorusDocs. "Through this global partnership, QorusDocs can be integrated with Litera Foundation, allowing the use of Foundation data in QorusDocs templates and through the Microsoft Office add-ins to create winning pitches and RFP responses at scale."

According to the 2024 QorusDocs Benchmark study, 67% of law firms reported an increase in pitching volume. To tackle the yearly rise in RFP and pitch volumes, the partnership between QorusDocs and Litera enables users to centrally manage crucial firm data, such as biographies and experience records, facilitating their use in pitches, proposals, and RFP responses at scale. QorusDocs integrates with Microsoft 365, allowing proposal writers to work directly in their familiar Office applications and collaborate within Microsoft Teams or SharePoint. With QorusDocs AI, users can access the best firm data and tailor it for clients, ensuring a personalized impact.

"This integration takes the proposal generation capabilities of Litera Foundation to the next level for advanced proposal management," said Barry Solomon, Vice President of Client Value and Innovation at Litera. "By reducing the time and effort required to craft high-quality, data-driven proposals, firms will be able to increase win rates and improve business development efficiency with greater precision."

Business development and pitch teams can collaborate on a pitch within QorusDocs connected to the firm's knowledge in Foundation as well as Microsoft Teams or SharePoint environment. Using QorusDocs analytics, they can track the effectiveness of their pitching processes and the use of their firm's knowledge and content.

"Our pitch process is a critical part of our business development strategy," said Neetu Sawhney, Head of Pitching at Herbert Smith and Freehills, a global law firm. "The integration between Litera Foundation and QorusDocs is a must-have for firms in this competitive market. The combination of the two specialist capabilities helps us to produce winning pitches and RFP responses directly in Microsoft Office in a fraction of the time."

About QorusDocs

QorusDocs is a Bellevue, WA-based global leader in AI-powered proposal management and RFP response software that automates the creation of personalized pitches, presentations, proposals, and RFP responses. QorusDocs empowers business development, sales, marketing, and proposal teams to collaborate seamlessly, optimizing billable hours and increasing client wins. The company supports business development and pitch teams in many of the world's most prestigious law firms including firms like Herbert Smith Freehills, Womble Bond Dickinson (US) and Seyfarth Shaw LLP. For more information, visit qorusdocs.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

