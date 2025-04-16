LINSOUL INC: Reignite Your Sound With Kiwi Ears Spark: Second-Generation OWS With a Powerful Upgrade

Kiwi Ears Spark is the second-generation Open Wearable Stereo (OWS) Bluetooth earphones, featuring a fully upgraded design for better comfort, sound, and connectivity. Engineered for active lifestyles, Spark delivers a secure fit, open-ear comfort, and reliable performance wherever you go.

The Kiwi Ears Spark is built for those constantly on the move, combining high-quality audio, stable Bluetooth connectivity, and a sport-oriented, open-wearable design. Whether you're working out, commuting, or simply enjoying everyday listening, Spark offers all-day comfort, situational awareness, and clear stereo sound with enhanced durability.

Kiwi Ears Spark



With A2DP support, these earphones deliver balanced audio with deep bass, making them ideal for music lovers. AAC and SBC decoding ensure compatibility with various devices while maintaining sound clarity. For calls, ENC noise cancellation reduces background noise, allowing for clear communication even in busy environments.

The intuitive voice control and Siri integration offer seamless hands-free operation, while the charging case with an LED battery display keeps you informed of power levels. With an IP45 rating, Kiwi Ears Spark is resistant to dust, moisture, and sweat, ensuring durability for everyday use.

Combining performance, convenience, and durability, Kiwi Ears Spark is the perfect companion for those who need a reliable audio solution on the go.

General Specifications:

Chipset: QCC3040

Bluetooth Version: V5.2

Bluetooth Profiles: a2dp 1.3.2, avctp 1.4, avdtp 1.3, avrcp 1.6.2, hfp 1.8, spp 1.2, hid 1.1.1

Supported Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC, APTX

Transmission Range: 12 m

Music Playback Time: Approx. 7 hours (at 70% volume)

Talk Time: Approx. 5 hours (at max volume)

Standby Time (Earbuds): Approx. 240 hours

Earbud Battery Capacity: 60 mAh

Charging Case Battery Capacity: 1000 mAh

Microphone Specifications:

Microphone Type: 2718 Silicon Microphone

Directivity: Omnidirectional

Sensitivity (0dB = 1V/Pa at 1kHz): -38 ± 1 dB

T.H.D. (94 dB SPL @ 1kHz, VDD = 2.2V): =0.15%

Frequency Range: 100 Hz - 10 kHz

Operating Voltage: 1.6 - 3.6 V

Current Consumption: =100 µA

Signal-to-Noise Ratio (S/N): 62 dB

About Kiwi Ears

Kiwi Ears is a leading audio brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality audio solutions for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and professionals. From IEMs to headphones, Kiwi Ears combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for sound to create products that inspire and delight.

The Kiwi Ears Spark is now available at the Kiwi Ears official website and through authorized retailers worldwide. This Easter season is a great time to explore and find the right product at a better value.

For more information about the Kiwi Ears Spark, please visit:

Kiwi Ears website

Linsou website

