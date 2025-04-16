Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2025 15:02 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brentwood Industries, Inc.: Brentwood Announces Opening of New Product Development Lab

Finanznachrichten News

Revolutionizing Medical Packaging Development

READING, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2025 / Brentwood proudly announces the launch of its New Product Development (NPD) Lab, created to accelerate innovation and streamline packaging development. Outfitted with advanced design and manufacturing tools-including a 3D scanner, semi-automatic thermoformer, and other cutting-edge equipment-the lab enables seamless transitions from concept to prototype to production.

Brentwood Medical - New Product Development Lab

Brentwood Medical - New Product Development Lab
Brentwood's new space for collaborating with customers on the development of their medical packaging!

The lab, which officially opened this month, offers advanced capabilities including rapid prototyping, precise 3D scanning for accurate measurements, and production-quality sample creation all in one location. These features enable Brentwood's designers and partners to refine packaging designs quickly, accelerating time to market for products in the medical, dental, electronic, and pharmaceutical industries.

"Our NPD Lab is an intentional investment in our customer's needs," said Tim Joseph, Vice President of Medical and Custom Solutions. "We have made significant progress bolstering our design engineering experience by adding new talent with a cumulative 60+ years of thermoform design and tooling expertise. We are well positioned to partner with customers and help them grow faster."

Located at Brentwood's 621 Brentwood Drive facility in Reading, PA, adjacent to its ISO Class 7 cleanroom, the new NPD Lab reinforces Brentwood's leadership in thermoformed packaging solutions. To learn more about how Brentwood can support your packaging needs, visit our website or contact our team at medical@brentwoodindustries.com.

Contact Information

Aubrey Detterline
Senior Marketing Manager
aubrey.detterline@brentwoodindustries.com
610-347-8631

.

SOURCE: Brentwood Industries, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.