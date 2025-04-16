Brentwood Industries, Inc.: Brentwood Announces Opening of New Product Development Lab

Revolutionizing Medical Packaging Development

Brentwood proudly announces the launch of its New Product Development (NPD) Lab, created to accelerate innovation and streamline packaging development. Outfitted with advanced design and manufacturing tools-including a 3D scanner, semi-automatic thermoformer, and other cutting-edge equipment-the lab enables seamless transitions from concept to prototype to production.

Brentwood Medical - New Product Development Lab

Brentwood's new space for collaborating with customers on the development of their medical packaging!

The lab, which officially opened this month, offers advanced capabilities including rapid prototyping, precise 3D scanning for accurate measurements, and production-quality sample creation all in one location. These features enable Brentwood's designers and partners to refine packaging designs quickly, accelerating time to market for products in the medical, dental, electronic, and pharmaceutical industries.

"Our NPD Lab is an intentional investment in our customer's needs," said Tim Joseph, Vice President of Medical and Custom Solutions. "We have made significant progress bolstering our design engineering experience by adding new talent with a cumulative 60+ years of thermoform design and tooling expertise. We are well positioned to partner with customers and help them grow faster."

Located at Brentwood's 621 Brentwood Drive facility in Reading, PA, adjacent to its ISO Class 7 cleanroom, the new NPD Lab reinforces Brentwood's leadership in thermoformed packaging solutions. To learn more about how Brentwood can support your packaging needs, visit our website or contact our team at medical@brentwoodindustries.com.

SOURCE: Brentwood Industries, Inc.

