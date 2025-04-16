DistillerSR Inc.: DistillerSR Recognized Among the Top 35% of Global Organizations Rated by EcoVadis for Business Sustainability

DistillerSR® Inc., the market leader in AI-enabled literature review automation and evidence management, and creator of DistillerSR®, today announced that it has achieved a Bronze Medal rating from EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability standard assessments. The rating recognizes DistillerSR among the top 35% of global organizations and top 19% within its industry as rated by EcoVadis on its 21 sustainability criteria across four themes. These include Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. More than 130,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

"Many medical device and pharmaceutical companies are now applying business sustainability criteria to the vendor selection and validation process," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO, DistillerSR Inc. "Our Bronze Medal rating demonstrates our continued commitment to sustainability as a critical business practice. It also reinforces our much broader continuous security, privacy, quality assurance, and AI risk management compliance program. This contributes to DistillerSR's high level of trust with customers in how we manage our business and develop new capabilities for the platform."

In September of last year, DistillerSR announced its adoption of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework as part of the company's commitment to the continued development of trustworthy AI solutions. The company adheres to and is audited against GDPR, SOC 2, 21 CFR Part 11, and EU Annex 11 standards.

EcoVadis Medals are awarded based on the percentile rank of a company, which is calculated at the time of the scorecard's publication. It compares a company's performance with all rated companies in the EcoVadis database over the previous 12 months. The percentile rank is calculated across all companies in all industries, not per industry.

DistillerSR's AI-enabled evidence management platform allows enterprise customers to securely automate the collection, re-use, and analysis of literature-based evidence - faster, more accurately, and more transparently at scale.

Today the world's largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies trust DistillerSR to manage their literature-based evidence pipeline, facilitating faster, more cost-effective literature reviews and other mission-critical evidence-based work products.

