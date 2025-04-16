KDG Recognized as a Top Zoho Creator Partner

Professional services firm recognized for leadership and innovation in the Zoho ecosystem at 2025 Zoho Creator Partner Summit in India.

The Kyle David Group (KDG) has been recognized as a top Zoho Creator Partner at the 2025 Zoho Creator Partner Summit at Zoho's global headquarters in Chennai, India. KDG is a professional services firm that specializes in managed accounting, tax services, business analytics, custom development, Zoho development, IT support, digital marketing, and UI/UX design.

"As part of KDG's commitment to innovation and leadership in the Zoho ecosystem, we are proud to have had the incredible opportunity to travel to Zoho's Headquarters in India and attend the Global Zoho Creator Summit," said Mike Dranginis, AVP of Zoho Development at KDG. "Being part of this global event reinforced what we've always believed, which is that Zoho isn't just software; it is a movement, and we are proud to be an integral asset."

He explained, "Event attendees are pre-qualified and gather as top global Zoho Creator partners. We were honored to be included with the finest in the world. The trip was more than an awards ceremony. It was an eye-opening experience into Zoho's vision for the future. We had front row seats to the power of the global partner network, and the rich culture of India. KDG is excited to share what we have learned and experienced. KDG is committed to sharing best practices with our clients."

Looking ahead, KDG's strategic planning aligns with its goal of being the #1 Zoho Creator Partner Champion in 2026. "To become the top global Zoho partner, we are going all in," said Dranginis. "Our team is already working more closely with Zoho's marketing team to expand content strategy and ensure that next year, KDG is at the top."

KDG's recognition as a top Zoho Creator Partner offers clients the assurance that their projects are in expert hands. Backed by deep platform knowledge and a dedicated team, KDG delivers tailored Zoho solutions with exceptional care, precision, and service - turning client visions into reality.

To see how KDG's Zoho expertise has already made a difference, read the Roeder Industries case study - a powerful example of how custom solutions can simplify operations and improve efficiency.

For more information, visit www.kyledavidgroup.com

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, accounting solutions, tax and audit services, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/ .

SOURCE: KDG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire