New Hire Announcement: Jack Randall Joins Vector Media as EVP of Brand Partnerships and Experiential

Vector Media, a trailblazer in out-of-home (OOH) media and experiential marketing, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jack Randall as Executive Vice President of Brand Partnerships and Experiential. With over 30 years of experience in media sales, business development, and brand strategy, Jack brings a wealth of expertise and a proven ability to drive growth and innovation.

Jack Randall Headshot



In his new role, Jack will spearhead efforts to expand and deepen brand partnerships, experiential marketing initiatives, and cross-platform media strategies. His track record of accelerating revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and leveraging data-driven insights to deliver creative, impactful campaigns will be key as Vector Media continues to redefine the future of marketing.

Jack has held senior leadership roles at top-tier organizations such as Entravision Communications, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, and Univision Communications, where he played a pivotal role in scaling revenue across a variety of media platforms, including digital, TV, CTV, DOOH, mobile, and experiential. His expertise in forging strategic partnerships, developing cutting-edge sales teams, and executing successful brand activations across multiple verticals has made him a recognized leader in the industry.

"I'm thrilled to have Jack join the team in this key role. I've had a front row seat watching him implement innovative strategies that build businesses while generating value for his client partners. His skills perfectly align with Vector's opportunity to bring high impact solutions to market in new and exciting ways" said Bennett Fogel President of Sales and Marketing.

With over 30,000 advertising assets across 55+ U.S. markets, Vector Media remains at the forefront of connecting brands with consumers through a diverse and powerful outdoor media platform. This appointment underscores the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence within the media space.

About Vector Media

Founded in 1998, Vector Media is one of the nation's largest private outdoor media companies, specializing in large and small format public and private media opportunities, as well as the creation of interactive brand experiences. The company's current inventory spans over 55 U.S. markets, including each of the top 10 U.S. DMAs and 28 of the top 50 U.S. DMAs, and includes over 30,000 advertising faces, comprised of municipal transit, transit shelters, billboards, wallscapes, airport shuttles, and the only coast-to-coast double-decker advertising network in North America. Vector's rapidly growing experiential division integrates the company's out-of-home assets and other capabilities through the creation of dynamic brand experiences.

