Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Ammunition, a full-funnel advertising agency, today announced a strategic reorganization to usher in a bold new era of tech-driven creative innovation. As part of this evolution, the agency has appointed Jonathan Hayes as Chief Creative Officer (CCO). This move underscores Ammunition's commitment to using AI and emerging tools to reinvent how ideas are brought to life and deliver greater outcomes for clients.

Jonathan joined Ammunition as the Executive Video Director following the agency's acquisition of his Atlanta-based studio, Mad Hat Creative, in June 2023. In his new role, he will lead all creative operations-overseeing campaign development, brand building, product and digital design, video production, and driving AI integration to streamline processes. This reflects a broader shift in how creative leadership is defined, moving toward a more holistic approach to building brands and delivering results.

"This is a defining moment--not just for our agency, but for the industry," said Jeremy Heilpern, CEO of Ammunition. "Clients are looking for more than just great creative; they want fast, smart, tech-forward solutions that move the needle. Jonathan's vision and deep understanding of AI and modern production are exactly what we need to lead this next chapter. His hands-on leadership reinforces our values and positions us for sustained success."

The Chief Creative Officer role continues to evolve from a focus on copy and design to a broader, strategic function that integrates creativity, technology, and business objectives. This shift reflects a growing need for leaders who can drive co-creation, streamline execution, and foster collaboration across teams. As clients demand faster delivery without sacrificing quality, Ammunition is leaning into its digital roots, leveraging a robust tech and development foundation to push creative forward with smarter, more integrated solutions that drive growth and strengthen client partnerships.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time," shared Jonathan Hayes, the newly appointed CCO. "With a foundation in video and a passion for modern, efficient tools, I'm ready to help push our creative vision forward-and continue building an agency where great ideas thrive."

Already a driving force behind Ammunition's AI transformation, Jonathan leads the agency's internal AI Committee and holds a Generative AI for Advertising certification from the 4A's Learning Institute. He has been instrumental in piloting new AI workflows that reduce production timelines and unlock creative possibilities-setting the foundation for a scalable, future-ready creative model.

Integral to this evolution, Sean Brown also steps into a new role as Head of Production. Sean's operational excellence and deep production know-how make him the ideal leader for this role, driving the agency's new creative goals through collaborative, high-quality execution across all production aspects.

Underscoring its ongoing momentum, these appointments come on the heels of significant recognition for Ammunition. The agency has recently been named to the Inc. 5000 and ADWEEK's Fastest Growing Agencies lists, as well as the Inc. Regional Southeast for the second year running. Further solidifying its growth, the agency was also recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas by the Financial Times. This success is reflected in an over 100% client retention rate in 2025, allowing Ammunition to continue its strong performance across both B2B and B2C categories.

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full-funnel advertising agency headquartered in Atlanta, GA, known for building brands that move markets. From strategic planning and Emmy-winning creative to media, CRM, and digital transformation, Ammunition delivers high-performance marketing for brands with complex paths to purchase. The agency is privately held and a proud member of Worldwide Partners and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's). For more, visit www.ammunition.agency.

