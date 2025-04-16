Allvue Systems, LLC, a leading provider of technology solutions for investment managers, today announced the launch of the Allvue Nexius Intelligent data platform, an AI-ready, cloud-native solution designed to eliminate data silos, automate workflows, and deliver real-time insights for private capital markets.

Private capital markets are increasingly data-driven, yet according to Allvue's 2025 GP Outlook report, only 6% of firms report being "very satisfied" with their current data platform. Additionally, 88% of firms flag data and reporting as being "very important." Other industry research suggests that 65% of fund managers struggle with data consolidation, and 53% of leading private capital firms cite data management as a top three technological challenge, according to CSC Global (Intertrust Group). With firms utilizing 50% more data sources than they did five years ago, as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence, managing investment data has become more complex than ever.

At launch, seven fund administrators and 30 individual General Partners opted into the Nexius platform, representing 250 GPs total. Nexius arms firms with the platform to meet those challenges. By providing a centralized data warehouse with seamless API integrations, and modern data sharing technologies such as Snowflake Share. The platform enables simplified data sharing and enables firms to eliminate inefficiencies, automate reporting, and access real-time, self-service analytics-all while maintaining enterprise-grade data governance.

"Private capital markets run on data, but managing it shouldn't be this hard," said Ivan Latanision, Chief Product Officer at Allvue Systems. "With Nexius, firms can move beyond outdated, fragmented processes and leverage a modern, purpose-built platform that ensures data accuracy, automates complex workflows, and delivers the real-time insights firms need to scale and succeed."

Solving Data Fragmentation with an Intelligent Unified Platform

Many firms rely on disparate systems and manual processes, creating data silos that slow operations and introduce errors. Allvue Nexius seeks to eliminate these challenges by acting as a "golden source of truth", seamlessly integrating data across systems, automating workflows, and enabling faster, smarter decision-making.

"Allvue Nexius has the power to transform how funds manage data. Instead of struggling with fragmented systems and manual reporting, which slows firms down, Nexius offers a centralized platform that delivers real-time insights. The platform has the potential to save firms hours of manual work, and ensure data is accurate," said Davit Harutyunyan, Head of Product, Data. "Nexius excels at helping firms make better decisions that impact profitability faster by providing them with a better platform to streamline data usage and management."

Key Features Benefits

Eliminate Data Silos - Unify investment data, accounting, and operational data into a single, structured ecosystem.

- Unify investment data, accounting, and operational data into a single, structured ecosystem. Gain Deeper Insights, Faster Real-time portfolio analytics and self-service reporting deliver instant decision-making power.

Real-time portfolio analytics and self-service reporting deliver instant decision-making power. Automate Workflows Reduce manual workflows, automated capital call booking, investor onboarding, and deal pipeline management.

Reduce manual workflows, automated capital call booking, investor onboarding, and deal pipeline management. Enterprise-Grade Data Security Compliance Built on Snowflake technology, ensuring security, traceability, and full auditability.

Built on Snowflake technology, ensuring security, traceability, and full auditability. Seamless API Integrations Vendor-agnostic bi-directional connectivity with fund accounting, CRM, and third-party solutions.

Vendor-agnostic bi-directional connectivity with fund accounting, CRM, and third-party solutions. AI Ready Designed to prepare, manage, and deliver data in a way that's optimal for AI and machine learning models, ensuring data is clean, structured, and accessible.

Proven Impact Scalability

Unlike rigid, legacy platforms, Allvue Nexius is a turn-key solution that scales with firm growth. Whether managing private equity, private debt, or hybrid investment strategies, Nexius adapts to evolving data requirements without operational disruption. Use cases for the Nexius platform include self-service analytics for instant decision making for portfolio managers, enterprise data sharing, consolidated reporting for CFOs, and deal pipeline management. The platform also supports deal pipeline management, investor onboarding workflows, investor allocations, shadow accounting, and general and subledger use cases.

"Allvue is making a significant investment in AI-first cloud data management and analytics that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Latanision. "We have increased our investment in our data platform by 66% year-over-year. Our trusted software solutions, coupled with deep portfolio and industry insights, empower private market participants with greater transparency, faster value realization, and smarter decision-making. Nexius is the latest in a series of innovative products driven by this effort." Nexius is now available to investment firms worldwide, visit www.allvuesystems.com for more information.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue is headquartered in Miami with locations globally throughout North America, Europe and India. Allvue is a recognized leader of cloud-based technology, data, and services solutions for alternative investment managers in the private capital markets. Our integrated suite of software empowers firms of all sizes-including private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks-to streamline operations, enhance data accuracy, and drive superior investment decisions. Allvue has made deep investments in AI research and development as part of its commitment to innovation, which will enable clients to optimize workflows, automate processes, and gain deeper analytical insights across the entire investment lifecycle.

