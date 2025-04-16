Comprehensive Revenue Growth Intelligence Fabric unifies market technographics, firmographics, competitive footprints, and segmentation laying foundation for AI-enabled agents

HG Insights, the provider of AI-powered, go-to-market insights to 90% of Fortune 500 tech companies, today announced the development of HG Revenue Growth Intelligence Fabric. This provides a new unified, comprehensive data repository yielding high-quality, detailed data necessary to optimize GTM functions across Marketing, RevOps, and Sales.

HG's Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) Fabric also delivers the foundational data for AI-powered HG Insights Co-Pilots, both for strategic and tactical operations. The AI Co-Pilots will be available to customers mid-year.

According to Gartner®, "By 2027, 50% of B2B organizations will use generative AI to synthesize multisource data enrichment." 1,2

What is Revenue Growth Intelligence?

In today's market, sales, account, and competitive intelligence tools are all fragmented and siloed causing GTM decisioning complexity and operational misalignment. In contrast, RGI captures, integrates, and processes massive, diverse and granular data points across these separate domains.

Organizations can take advantage of RGI data to simplify and strengthen GTM execution to identify market opportunities, focus outbound marketing initiatives, improve GTM efficiency, and build customer retention.

RGI utilizes advanced analytics to detect and incorporate deep "behind the firewall" customer data, allowing for precise marketing and account targeting, extracting insights about technographics, cloud usage, and competitive intelligence, including contract and services data.

"The advent of AI, big data, and advanced analytics is changing how executives and growth teams operationalize and act on data about markets, trends, technographics, and competitors said Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights."HG Insights is capitalizing on our ability to discover, collect, and deliver this high-quality, and hard-to-find market data. With the release of RGI Fabric, we believe that we are spearheading the next wave of precision-guided, AI-assisted GTM decision making and execution that will help our customer drive stronger growth."

RGI bridges the gap between macro-level market intelligence sources (such as industry analyst reports) that are largely strategic and not actionable, and sales and account intelligence tools (such as intent and contact providers) that are mostly surface-level and lack granular information on spend, trends, location, and wallet share.

In contrast, RGI Fabric takes a bottom-up market data approach to allow analytics to surface more granular market and account-level insights necessary to modernize GTM strategy and execution.

"Revenue Growth Intelligence directly ties to how organizations create a growth playbook to drive strategic decisions and orchestrate execution," commented Kasturi.

A New Underlying Integrated Data Structure

To support Revenue Growth Intelligence, HG Insights has developed an underlying Revenue Growth Intelligence Fabric with companion APIs. The RGI Fabric unifies the access, search, and operationalization of over 20 billion market data points, including business, contract, intent, and technographics.

Unique aspects the RGI Fabric provides include:

Inclusion of an additional 10 million companies added to HG's coverage throughout Q2, bringing the total to 20 million tracked companies

Unifies HG's extensive datasets, including firmographics, technographics, spend, contracts, Intent, cloud purchasing dynamics, GenAI maturity, and Buying Center Intelligence down to location, division, and departmental levels

A new feature, "Mentions," providing additional, searchable context for key topics of interest for technology companies, helping uncover new signals about company interests and buying habits for specific topics, products, or markets

Prominent HG Insights partners also applaud the move. "Combining HG's Revenue Growth Intelligence Fabric with Clay's workflow capabilities instantly helps put data to work across your entire GTM workflow stack," said Stefan Kollenberg, Head of Data Partnerships at Clay. "This partnership is especially valuable for teams who need to understand technology usage across complex organizations, sell technology that's used within large companies but not externally visible, or use technographic data in GTM workflows where a false positive or false negative would be very costly."

The utility of Revenue Growth Intelligence applies across all data-driven GTM roles:

Marketing : Improves ABM performance and targeting by supplying "behind-the-firewall" competitive, contracts info and technographics data for more precise account scoring, granular account data enrichment, and execution of digital campaigns

: Improves ABM performance and targeting by supplying "behind-the-firewall" competitive, contracts info and technographics data for more precise account scoring, granular account data enrichment, and execution of digital campaigns RevOps : Provides unparalleled segment-level trend and market-sizing data for business forecasting, market selection, account planning, data enrichment to help with sales play execution, and territory optimization

: Provides unparalleled segment-level trend and market-sizing data for business forecasting, market selection, account planning, data enrichment to help with sales play execution, and territory optimization Sales : Supports deep opportunity scoring, account insights, and technographics, vital in today's crowded and dynamic markets. This enables sales teams to perform account planning and execute sales plays, including whitespace analysis, expansion, and displacement campaigns

: Supports deep opportunity scoring, account insights, and technographics, vital in today's crowded and dynamic markets. This enables sales teams to perform account planning and execute sales plays, including whitespace analysis, expansion, and displacement campaigns GTM Strategy : Provides high-quality information such as TAM, SAM, SOM, Competitive Analysis, Resource Allocation, and more

About HG Insights

HG Insights provides Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) solutions that enable organizations to modernize GTM decisioning and execution. Our RGI Fabric delivers a unified, comprehensive and open data repository that continuously correlates diverse technology usage, spend, location, buying center, competition, maturity and intent sources. Advanced AI-powered analytics and Co-Pilots empower marketing, RevOps, and sales teams to surface market opportunity insights with deep account-level details required to orchestrate high-propensity actions. Trusted by 90% of Fortune 500 tech companies and all major hyperscalers, our customers achieve scalable revenue growth, improved customer retention, and increased operational efficiency. Learn how by visiting www.hginsights.com.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

