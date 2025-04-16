Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Ontic with the 2025 Global Company of the Year Award for Revolutionizing Security Intelligence

Ontic's unified platform empowers corporate security teams to manage threats, mitigate risks, and make businesses stronger.

SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the digital intelligence solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Ontic with the 2025 Global Company of the Year Award. Ontic is redefining security intelligence with its always-on digital intelligence platform, empowering security teams with situational awareness, deep contextual analysis, and predictive threat detection.

Ontic's Connected Intelligence platform transforms fragmented security operations into an integrated hub that enables proactive threat management. By centralizing critical data on principals, threats, and incidents, Ontic eliminates the blind spots that plague traditional security approaches and enables early threat detection. In today's environment of expanded threats, sophisticated threat actors, and the critical importance of digital intelligence, Ontic provides security teams with the foundation they need to evolve from reactive responders to strategic business enablers. As an end-to-end technology solution, the platform integrates intelligence, investigative research, threat assessments, and incident and case management workflows with critical business systems, creating a continuous security intelligence cycle that anticipates threats before they materialize.

What sets Ontic apart is its ability to unify traditionally sold security functions while enhancing cross-functional collaboration across the enterprise. Advanced machine learning algorithms and robust open-source intelligence (OSINT) capabilities enable security teams to intercept threat signals, conduct comprehensive risk assessments, implement continuous monitoring, and coordinate responses-all within a single, user-friendly experience. Through intelligent automation and streamlined workflows, Ontic helps security teams achieve more with constrained resources, demonstrating measurable impact that positions security as a strategic partner to the business rather than a cost center. These groundbreaking features push the boundaries of digital intelligence solutions and position Ontic as one of the most influential players in the digital intelligence solutions industry.

"Rather than relying on more passive or reactive security processes and activities, modern security teams are striving to be more proactive in detecting security threats before they can impact critical business operations," said Danielle VanZandt, research manager for Frost & Sullivan's security business unit.

Ontic's leadership in the digital intelligence market is driven by its strong commitment to innovation, customer-centric approach to development, and flawless platform interoperability. The company recently introduced enhanced incident response capabilities, improved event reporting, and expanded case management functionality, delivering deeper insights and faster decision-making capabilities. Furthermore, its alliance with International SOS to jointly develop enhanced travel risk management and workforce event management solutions further solidify Ontic's role as a market leader.

"With such a customer-centric approach underpinning its growth strategy, Ontic's continued industry leadership remains impressive in the face of high organic growth within the digital intelligence solutions market and an array of new vendors," noted VanZandt.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

"We're honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Best Practices Company of the Year award recognizing Ontic's commitment to innovation, excellence, and client success," said Manish Mehta, Chief Product Officer, Ontic. "Our vision is to provide the system of record that security teams worldwide need to break down silos, modernize their operations, and prove their value as a strategic imperative to their organizations."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

