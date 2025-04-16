Nearly 70% of caregivers struggle to balance work and care-this partnership helps insurers deliver the support employees and families need, right within their existing benefits experience.

FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL), the leading provider of core systems for Employee Benefits, has partnered with Wellthy, a personalized care concierge platform that helps employees and their families navigate complex health and caregiving challenges. This collaboration combines FINEOS AdminSuite, the only modern, comprehensive core system purpose-built for Group, Voluntary, and Absence Management, with Wellthy's deep expertise in delivering direct, personalized care support. Together, the two companies will deliver seamless access to critical resources and services, improving efficiency and broadening care support beyond traditional insurance benefits-meeting the growing demand for holistic, human-centered benefits.

Through this partnership, benefit carriers will experience faster, more efficient integration between the FINEOS and Wellthy platforms-enabling real-time data exchange and automation of care management processes. Nearly 70% of caregivers struggle to balance work and caregiving responsibilities, often resulting in lost productivity and financial strain1. By embedding Wellthy's care concierge directly within an insurer's existing system, members gain timely, personalized support from dedicated care experts-alongside access to a robust digital platform. Whether managing elder care, navigating a new diagnosis, arranging childcare, supporting a child with special needs, or dealing with financial or logistical stress, families are met with real, direct help. Wellthy's platform brings together expert guidance, comprehensive caregiving content, peer-to-peer community, and seamless technology-making it easier for members to care for loved ones, reduce stress, and take control of complex care needs.

Additionally, the pre-built integration between FINEOS and Wellthy accelerates time to market and reduces implementation costs and resource demands for carriers. This streamlined approach allows insurers to offer Wellthy's care concierge services faster and more efficiently, without the need for complex, time-consuming system customizations.

"This partnership enables insurers to provide a more holistic, integrated support experience for their members," said Dan Watt, Chief Marketing Officer. "By leveraging the FINEOS Platform's advanced automation and real-time data capabilities alongside Wellthy's hands-on care support, we are eliminating administrative hurdles and ensuring members receive the guidance they need-exactly when they need it."

With growing demand for comprehensive, whole-person benefits, the FINEOS-Wellthy partnership empowers benefits carriers to:

Extend support beyond traditional insurance benefits by addressing the full spectrum of caregiving and life challenges.

Reduce administrative burdens through automated workflows and integrated systems.

Deliver a better member experience through streamlined access to expert care coordination and digital resources.

Improve operational efficiency by eliminating redundant processes and streamlining support services.

Accelerate go-to-market timelines with a pre-built integration that minimizes implementation time, cost, and effort.

"At Wellthy, we see every day how complex and overwhelming care can be for families-and how critical it is for insurers to offer real solutions, not just coverage," said Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, CEO and co-founder of Wellthy. "Partnering with FINEOS allows us to bring our human-centered approach directly into the systems insurers already use-so they can better support their members with the care coordination, guidance, and tools families need to navigate life's most challenging moments."

This strategic partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to innovation and delivering measurable impact for benefit carriers and their members, ensuring faster access to resources, more holistic support services, and improved overall outcomes.

About FINEOS

FINEOS is a leading global provider of SaaS core systems for life, accident, and health insurers. The FINEOS Platform for Employee Benefits is purpose-built for group, absence, and supplemental benefits, providing seamless integration and automation. More than 40 customers in North America rely on FINEOS, including 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S. and 70% of group insurance in Australia. With a global workforce, FINEOS partners with innovative, forward-thinking insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

About Wellthy:

Wellthy is a leading personalized care concierge platform, helping employees and their families access and manage care for themselves and their loved ones. Through a combination of human expertise and precision technology, Wellthy supports individuals as they navigate complex care needs-like elder care, childcare, chronic conditions, mental health challenges, and more. By reducing stress, saving time and money, and helping members stay engaged in their lives and work, Wellthy plays a critical role in supporting today's workforce. Millions of people have access to Wellthy through top employers, health plans, and hospital systems across the country-including Best Buy, Cisco, ChristianaCare, and Hilton. Follow Wellthy on LinkedIn here

