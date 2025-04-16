Abnormal Security, the leader in AI-native human behavior security, today announced it has rebranded as Abnormal AI, a move that reflects its evolution into a broader AI-native security platform designed to protect humans across the enterprise.

The change marks a return to the company's original name-Abnormal AI-which it operated under following its inception in 2018. The name eventually shifted to Abnormal Security, as the market at the time wasn't ready to embrace the idea of artificial intelligence as the foundation of enterprise security. But as AI now reshapes industries, attacker tactics, and enterprise technology alike, the timing has never been more appropriate.

"Cybercriminals are already using AI to scale attacks at a level previously reserved for nation-states," said Evan Reiser, CEO and founder of Abnormal AI. "Our mission is to protect humans from cybercrime everywhere they operate and interact, and we fully believe that the only way to win this war is to do so with the power of AI. As such, we must lead with clarity about who we are. Changing our name back to Abnormal AI reinforces that and reflects the broader platform we are building."

Abnormal was founded on the belief that AI could fundamentally change how cybersecurity works. From day one, the company has used behavioral AI to understand human identity and intent, autonomously detect anomalies, and stop advanced threats-starting with email due to its nature as the most common attack vector. Today, more than 3,200 organizations worldwide, including over 20% of the Fortune 500, trust Abnormal to protect their inboxes.

The transition to Abnormal AI signals the company's expansion beyond email security, as it builds a behavioral AI platform to secure people across the enterprise, from collaboration tools to cloud applications. The name change also reinforces the company's position as one of the few truly AI-native security platforms-designed, built, and operated with AI at the core.

"We started with email security because it was the biggest problem to solve at the time, and because it provides the richest data set of human behavior," said Reiser. "Our goal is to become the most trusted and dependable AI in cybersecurity-one that protects people from the full spectrum of modern threats, utilizing AI to make decisions at superhuman speed. We're doing that not only by creating the Abnormal Behavior Platform to protect people with AI, but also by utilizing AI in everything we do as a company-making it a part of our operations in order to deliver superior value to our customers at increased speed and scale."

As part of the rebrand, the company's legal name has changed from Abnormal Security Corporation to Abnormal AI, Inc. Its new website domain is now abnormal.ai, though existing email addresses, customer contracts, support channels, and product access will remain unchanged for the immediate future.

For more detailed information on the reasoning behind the rebrand and how this will impact Abnormal AI customers, read the blog from CEO Evan Reiser.

About Abnormal AI

Abnormal AI is the leading AI-native human behavior security platform, leveraging machine learning to stop sophisticated inbound attacks and detect compromised accounts across email and connected applications. The anomaly detection engine leverages identity and context to understand human behavior and analyze the risk of every cloud email event-detecting and stopping sophisticated, socially-engineered attacks that target the human vulnerability.

You can deploy Abnormal in minutes with an API integration for Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace and experience the full value of the platform instantly. Additional protection is available for Slack, Workday, ServiceNow, Zoom, and multiple other cloud applications. Abnormal is currently trusted by more than 3,200 organizations, including over 20% of the Fortune 500, as it continues to redefine how cybersecurity works in the age of AI. Learn more at abnormal.ai.

