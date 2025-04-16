SOHM, Inc. Announces Patent Allowance/Approval in South Korea

SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, a leader in Gene Editing and Cell Engineering is pleased to announce that it has received a Notice of Allowance/Approval from the South Korea Patent Office for its innovative technology entitled "CAS 9 RETROVIRAL INTEGRASE AND CAS 9 RECOMBINASE SYSTEMS FOR TARGETED INCORPORATION OF A DNA SEQUENCE INTO A GENOME OF A CELL OR ORGANISM." Korea Patent Application No. 10-27695915

This patent allowance is a significant milestone for SOHM Inc. as it expands its intellectual property portfolio in one of the largest and most dynamic markets in the world. The granted patent covers the utilization of our ABBIE gene editing technology for delivery of gene of interests into target cells or organisms. This supports licensing opportunities for the generation of novel cell therapies, and additional technologies in agriculture or biofuel, developed for commercialization. SOHM Inc's aim is to strengthen its competitive position in the global gene editing and cell therapy market valued at $ 7.96 billion and $ 4.74 billion respectively in 2023 (Grand View Research Market Reports).

"We are excited about the allowance of this patent in Korea, which underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to the future of targeted-integration technologies as the future of gene editing "said David Aguilar Ph.D. COO. "This development not only enhances our intellectual property strategy but also opens up new opportunities for collaboration and expansion within the Asian market."

The technology covered by the patent allowance is expected to facilitate the development of new cell therapies leading to possible cures for cancer and other congenital diseases. Technology will also lead to the development of safe sources of biofuel and support safe engineering of crops for human consumption.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

