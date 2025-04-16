BioQuest Appoints former CEO of Affinity VoIP Telecom, Ed Preble as Chief Technology Officer

From Biotech to Bots: BioQuest Doubles Down on AI Automation with New CTO and Vision for Intelligent Infrastructure

BioQuest (OTC PINK:BQST), a former biotechnology and innovation company, today announced the appointment of Ed Preble as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The announcement comes on the heels of BioQuest's acquisition of BotMakers, a cutting-edge conversational AI platform-firmly establishing BioQuest as a transformative leader in the conversational AI technology sector.

This strategic expansion marks a bold evolution of BioQuest's mission, placing the company at the powerful intersection of biotech, artificial intelligence, and intelligent automation.

"With BotMakers, we entered the conversational AI space. With Ed Preble, we're now positioned to define it," said Trent Daniel , CEO of BioQuest. "Ed is not just a CTO-he's a force for transformation. He builds the systems, teams, and strategies that take companies from potential to performance, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him aboard."

Ed Preble: Architect of Innovation, Execution, and Scalable AI

With over 40 years of experience driving technology innovation and business growth, Ed Preble brings an elite combination of strategic vision, deep technical expertise, and entrepreneurial execution to BioQuest. His appointment reinforces BioQuest's commitment to dominating the conversational AI space with best-in-class platforms that combine automation, intelligence, and impact.

Ed's experience spans:

AI and SaaS innovation

Telecom and omnichannel automation

Real estate tech and enterprise infrastructure

High-growth startup leadership and M&A strategy

He holds degrees in Business and Economics and previously served as a university professor of eCommerce at San Jose State University -where he authored one of the earliest textbooks on digital transformation. He's a builder of platforms, a leader of agile teams, and a strategist who merges technical depth with business precision.

"Joining BioQuest is about more than technology-it's about building a category-defining future," said Preble. "Conversational AI isn't just a feature. It's the new interface for business, healthcare, biotech-everything. We're setting the standard."

Powering the Future of Intelligent Engagement

BioQuest's acquisition of BotMakers was a strategic leap forward. With Preble's leadership, the company is scaling rapidly to offer an integrated suite of AI-powered tools and platforms, including:

Conversational AI agents for lead engagement, qualification, and scheduling

Omnichannel social media automation

AI-generated funnels, CRM automations, and voice interaction systems

Biotech-specific AI solutions for clinical communication, research workflows, and patient engagement

These capabilities solidify BioQuest's place as a transformative leader in the global conversational AI technology sector, uniquely positioned to deliver across both digital and life science domains.

A Unified Vision for Innovation and Impact

With Preble as CTO, BioQuest will:

Expand its AI platform offerings into biotech, healthcare, and B2B sectors

Launch rapid MVPs and product iterations aligned with evolving market needs

Scale conversational interfaces that enhance both enterprise operations and customer experience

Drive automation-first strategies that reduce costs, increase engagement, and generate new revenue streams

"At BioQuest, we're combining the intelligence of biology with the intelligence of machines," said Preble. "We're not just automating interactions-we're creating ecosystems that learn, evolve, and deliver value at scale."

About BioQuest

BioQuest (OTC PINK:BQST) With the acquisition of BotMakers, BioQuest has emerged as a transformative leader in the conversational AI technology sector, building platforms that empower businesses to automate engagement, scale operations, and unlock new levels of efficiency and growth.

For more information, visit bioquestcorp.com

Media Contact

Tamares Davis

tdavis@botmakers.ai

1-866-753-8002

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors-some of which are beyond the company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. BioQuest, Inc. and BotMakers, Inc. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: BioQuest

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire