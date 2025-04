Sysco Corporation: Sysco 2024 Sustainability Report: Responsibly Managing Pests

Originally published in Sysco's 2024 Sustainability Report

Now in its 20th year, Sysco's Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program encourages responsible growing practices. This includes using pesticide and nutrient inputs responsibly, conserving energy and water, and minimizing waste. It applies to Sysco Brand canned and frozen foods, such as frozen fruits, vegetables and potatoes. As of FY2024, the program included more than 17,600 growers and 59 suppliers covering more than 1 million acres of field. Overall, growers who applied IPM principles reported avoiding 6.1 million pounds of pesticides throughout the growing season.

