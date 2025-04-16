CMiC is Positioned to Revolutionize Construction Software with the Launch of NEXUS, the First AI-Powered Construction ERP

CMiC, the leading provider of next-generation construction ERP, is setting the stage to transform construction software with the launch of NEXUS, the first AI-powered construction ERP. These cutting-edge capabilities are designed to empower construction teams to make sound data-driven decisions, boost productivity, and enhance employee retention strategies. At its core, this groundbreaking technology represents the first of its kind in the construction software industry, setting a new standard for innovation and operational excellence.

As expressed by Gord Rawlins, President & CEO - CMiC, "Our AI-powered features offer users advanced data visualization capabilities, business intelligence tools, and the ability to leverage natural language to optimize key business functions. This development underscores CMiC's dedication to continuous innovation and the integration of customer feedback into our product evolution, positioning us as a technology leader at the forefront of AI-driven construction ERP solutions."

CMiC's Long-Term AI Strategy and Initial Rollout: Driving Transformational Change, Enhancing Core Functionality, and Developing Innovative New Features

Historically, CMiC has been a pioneer and early adopter of emerging technologies, consistently aligning with the broader industry's shift toward digital transformation. In 2022, they solidified their AI strategy by incorporating transformational change management, enhancing existing functionality, and creating a roadmap for developing new features. According to Steve Cangiano, Chief Product Officer - CMiC, "Our long-term AI strategy is intentionally designed to leverage the power of AI within our core features and functionality. This approach will include phased rollouts and ongoing improvements to ensure continuous innovation."

To date, CMiC has introduced a range of feature enhancements, including AI-powered API integrations, AI-generated workflows, AI-enhanced process automation, and AI-driven data entry screens and apps. Additionally, their system leverages AI for data summarization, anomaly detection alerts, and predictive analytics. Building on this, CMiC's product leaders have harnessed the power of Generative AI to incorporate user-defined flysheets (data entry fields), driving the development of new features that are currently in production. The next feature to be released is an AI drawing extraction feature which uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to extract sheet information.

Leading CMiC AI-Enabled Features: "Ask Al" and Daily Sentiment Analysis



CMiC's recent AI launch was led by the introduction of "Ask AI" and Daily Sentiment Analysis. Below is an overview of each of these groundbreaking features.

"Ask AI," powered by OpenAI's Assistant V2 API with GPT-4, revolutionizes our analytics platform by making data interaction more intuitive and accessible. This AI feature simplifies complex data analytics into conversational exchanges, allowing users to query data, gain insights, and make informed decisions quickly - accordingly, users can now ask questions in natural language. Additionally, the conversational AI understands context and nuance, ensuring responses are both accurate and relevant to specific queries. This personalized interaction encourages deeper data exploration and fosters a more analytical mindset among users.

Daily Sentiment Analysis is a groundbreaking dashboard that redefines how users monitor project health. This feature allows them to tap directly into the pulse of their projects by leveraging sentiment analysis drawn from daily journals. Each project's sentiment is carefully scored on a scale from 1 (negative) to 10 (positive), providing an unmatched, real-time view of each team's attitudes and the potential challenges they may encounter throughout a project.

As stated by Jeff Weiss, Chief Revenue Officer - CMiC, "Ask Al not only democratizes data access across the company, but it also enables team members with varied technical skills to harness critical business insights. As a result, it significantly reduces the time spent on analyzing vast datasets." He adds: "Our Daily Sentiment Analysis feature is not only designed to inform, but to revolutionize the project management strategy of construction teams."

Looking Ahead: Launching a Multi-Year Roadmap for AI Features and Product Enhancements

CMiC's AI-enabled ERP launch will mark the start of an expansive, multi-year product rollout and enhancement journey. The official debut will take place at CONNECT 2025, their annual user conference, scheduled for November.

At the forefront of product innovation, Cangiano captures it best: "As technology leaders, my product teams are fully committed to keeping our features and functionality at the cutting edge of construction technology, reinforcing CMiC's position in the construction ERP space."

