QKS Group: End User Experience Management (EUEM) Market Disruptions: Riding a High-Growth Wave Through 2030 at CAGR 18.59%

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global End User Experience Management (EUEM) Market, signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - Market Share: End User Experience Management (EUEM), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: End User Experience Management (EUEM), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report'- the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.59% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic EUEM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

As digital work becomes increasingly distributed, organizations are shifting from infrastructure-led to experience-led IT strategies. EUEM platforms now play a pivotal role in ensuring consistent application performance, device reliability, and employee satisfaction across digital environments. Enterprises across sectors are investing in proactive experience management to minimize downtime, enhance workforce engagement, and align IT service delivery with business outcomes.

According to Manish Chand Thakur, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, "EUEM platforms have evolved from passive monitoring tools into strategic systems that help IT teams predict issues, resolve them faster, and deliver more personalized digital experiences. They are now central to how digital workplace performance is measured and optimized."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional EUEM adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional EUEM adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top EUEM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top EUEM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EUEM and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EUEM and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: The role of AI, automation, and sentiment intelligence in transforming reactive IT into proactive experience delivery.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Nexthink, Riverbed, Lakeside, HCL Software, Omnissa, Ivanti, Tanium, ControlUp, eG Innovations, HP, 1E by TeamViewer, HP, Liquidware, Nanoheal, Progressive Infotech.

Why This Matters for End User Experience Management (EUEM) Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of EUEM solution providers, this growth trajectory highlights the urgency to move beyond performance metrics toward outcome-driven experience management. As employee expectations rise and hybrid environments scale, vendors must deliver platforms that combine real-time visibility, predictive diagnostics, and automation to drive measurable business value. EUEM is fast becoming a core pillar of enterprise IT- those who lead in intelligence, integration, and usability will define the next generation of digital operations.

Market Share: End User Experience Management (EUEM), 2024, Worldwide

Market Forecast: End User Experience Management (EUEM), 2025-2030, Worldwide

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on EUEM market

on EUEM market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the EUEM market

report on the EUEM market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

