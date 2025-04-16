Nonwoven Fabrics Market to Reach $104.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The nonwoven fabrics market is driven by the increasing demand from industries such as healthcare, automotive, construction, and personal care, where these fabrics are widely used for applications like hygiene products, geotextiles, and filtration. Advancements in manufacturing technologies, including spunbond and meltblown processes, further enhance production efficiency and product quality, boosting market growth. However, the market faces restraints such as fluctuating raw material prices, particularly petroleum-based polymers, and environmental concerns related to the disposal of synthetic nonwoven fabrics. Additionally, stringent regulations on single-use plastics and sustainability pressures pose challenges for manufacturers. Despite these constraints, the market presents significant opportunities with the rising demand for sustainable and biodegradable nonwoven fabrics, driven by increasing consumer awareness and regulatory initiatives promoting eco-friendly alternatives. The expanding applications in medical textiles, driven by growing healthcare infrastructure and hygiene awareness, further open new growth avenues for industry players.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Polymer Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Wood pulp, Rayon, and Others), Function (Disposables, and Durables), Technology (Spunbond, Dry laid, Air laid, Wet laid, Meltblown, and Others), and Application (Hygiene, Wipes, Medical, Filtration, Automotive, Building and construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "nonwoven fabrics market" was valued at $58.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $104.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2033.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13919

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $58.4 Billion Market Size in 2033 $104.1 Billion CAGR 6.0 % No. of Pages in Report 1147 Segments Covered Polymer Type, Function, Technology, Application, and Region. Drivers - Rise in Demand for Hygiene Products - Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Opportunities Rise in Demand for Sustainable and Biodegradable Nonwovens Restraints Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

The Polypropylene (PP) segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.1%.

By polymer type, the Polypropylene (PP) segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market growing with a CAGR of 6.1%. Increase in product penetration in geotextiles owing to its properties, such as high tear & puncture resistance, temperature fluctuation tolerance, and durability, is expected to boost the demand for polypropylene nonwoven fabrics. Moreover, rise in product demand from end-use industries such as hygiene, medical, automotive, agriculture, and furnishing is expected to boost the demand for PP nonwoven fabric in the coming years. High product demand from the personal care & hygiene industry for the manufacturing sanitary products for babies, women, and adults is projected to propel product demand.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13919

The durables segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.9%.

By function, the durables segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market growing with a CAGR of 5.9%. Automotive manufacturers across the world are trying to reduce the weight of vehicles to produce fuel-efficient and low CO2-emitting vehicles. Consequently, the need for lightweight and high-strength materials for interior applications is rising. Durable nonwoven materials are 15.0-20.0% lighter than other competing materials and can reduce the weight of a car by up to 2.0 kilograms. Moreover, they increase the comfort and safety of vehicles. These benefits have facilitated the use of nonwoven fabrics in over 40 applications, such as filters, carpets, and battery separators, in most vehicles. Durable nonwoven filtration used in vehicles reduces CO2 emissions and helps make a vehicle more environment-friendly. These factors are anticipated to drive the demand for durable non-woven fabrics during the forecast period.

The spunbond segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.5%.

By technology, the spunbond segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market growing with a CAGR of 6.5%. The spunbond technology accounts for a major share in the nonwoven fabrics market in 2023, owing to increase in demand for spunbond nonwovens across various applications in hygiene products, construction, coating substrates, agriculture, battery separators, wipes, and filtration. Spunbond is one of the most preferred technologies through which nonwoven fabrics can be produced in higher quantities. In addition, this technology offers characteristics such as random fibrous structure, low drape-ability, and high liquid retention. Moreover, rise in consumption of spunlaid nonwoven in applications such as industrial insulation and metal core packaging owing to high tear strength offered by the product is expected to boost the market growth.

The hygiene segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.0%.

By application, the hygiene segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market at a CAGR of 6.0%. Nonwovens are used as an alternative to traditional textiles in hygiene products, due to their superior absorption properties, softness, smoothness, strength, comfort & fit, stretchability, and cost-effectiveness. Improved standard of living and increase in attention toward skin health are the key factors driving the product demand in hygiene applications. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly heightened the demand for nonwoven fabrics in hygiene applications, creating new opportunities for manufacturers in the nonwoven hygiene products sector. For instance, the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and gowns surged, leading companies like DuPont to expand their Tyvek nonwoven production lines in 2024 to meet this increased demand. Similarly, the household wipes market experienced unprecedented growth, with some disinfectant products witnessing a demand spike of over 500%, as consumers sought effective means to sanitize their homes.

Request For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13919

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033 growing with a CAGR of 5.6%.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Asia-Pacific nonwoven fabrics market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand from hygiene, medical, construction, automotive, and packaging industries. The region is home to some of the largest nonwoven fabric manufacturers in the world, with China, India, Japan, and South Korea leading production and consumption. Rising population, urbanization, and improving healthcare standards are key factors boosting the demand for nonwoven hygiene products such as baby diapers, feminine hygiene items, and adult incontinence products.

Investment Opportunities in Nonwoven fabrics Market

The nonwoven fabrics market offers several investment opportunities driven by increasing demand across various industries, technological advancements, and sustainability trends. The healthcare and hygiene segment remains a key area, with growing consumption of medical masks, disposable gowns, baby diapers, and feminine hygiene products. The automotive sector is another lucrative space, where nonwoven fabrics are used for insulation, filtration, and upholstery. Additionally, the construction industry is witnessing rising adoption of nonwoven geotextiles for drainage, reinforcement, and erosion control. With the global shift toward sustainability, there is a significant opportunity in biodegradable and eco-friendly nonwoven fabrics, as companies and governments focus on reducing plastic waste. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, particularly India and China, present high-growth potential due to urbanization and supportive government policies. Furthermore, advancements in spunbond, meltblown, and needle-punched technologies are improving efficiency and expanding product applications, making manufacturing investments increasingly attractive.

PESTLE Analysis

Politically, government regulations on environmental sustainability and waste management, along with trade policies affecting raw material imports and exports, play a crucial role. Economically, fluctuating raw material costs, increasing disposable income, and growing demand from industries like healthcare and automotive impact market dynamics. Socially, rising awareness of hygiene and personal care, along with the increasing use of nonwoven fabrics in baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, and medical textiles, drives market growth. Technologically, advancements in manufacturing processes such as spunbond, meltblown, and needlepunch enhance efficiency, product performance, and cost-effectiveness. Legally, stringent regulations on the use of synthetic materials and single-use plastics push manufacturers toward biodegradable and sustainable alternatives. Environmentally, concerns over plastic waste and carbon emissions from production have led to increased adoption of eco-friendly nonwoven fabrics, with a growing emphasis on recycling and sustainable sourcing of raw materials.

Leading Key Players: -

Berry Global Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

DuPont

Toray Industries, Inc.

Lydall, Inc.

Johns Manville

Freudenberg Group

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Fitesa

Suominen Corporation Oyj

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Key Developments

In 2024, Johns Manville inaugurated a state-of-the-art production line for Evalith micro fiberglass nonwovens at its Wertheim, Germany facility. This expansion aims to meet the growing demand for high-efficiency filter media, enhancing indoor air quality in critical environments such as hospitals, schools, offices, and cleanrooms. The new line underscores JM's commitment to sustainability, featuring an advanced air purification system to minimize environmental impact.

In 2024, Freudenberg Performance Materials unveiled a 100% synthetic wetlaid nonwoven product line manufactured in Germany. These materials, made from various polymer-based fibers, including ultra-fine microfibers, are designed for both liquid and air filtration applications, such as reverse osmosis membrane support and oil filtration media. They are also suitable for use in the building, construction, and composites industries.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global nonwoven fabrics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nonwoven-fabrics-market/purchase-options

?????????????? ??????????????:

Natural Fiber Composites Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Cooling Fabrics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-20327

Fabrics for Sun Protection Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Silicone Fabrics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Construction Fabrics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nonwoven-fabrics-market-to-reach-104-1-billion-globally-by-2033-at-6-0-cagr-allied-market-research-302430229.html