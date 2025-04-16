Anzeige
16.04.2025
Picarro, Inc.: Picarro Unveils PI5131-i for Precise Isotopic Analysis of Nitrous Oxide in the Field and Lab

New Mid-IR Analyzer Delivers the Precision and Long-term Stability Needed for Advancing Nitrogen Cycle Research

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro Inc., a global leader in gas concentration and stable isotope analyzers, today introduced the PI5131-i Analyzer, a cutting-edge mid-infrared (mid-IR) analyzer designed for fast, high-precision, simultaneous measurements of site-specific and bulk d15N, d15Na, d15Nß and d18O in nitrous oxide (N2O). These isotopomers of N2O can be used to probe sources and sinks in the global nitrogen cycle by identifying nitrification and denitrification processes in soils and water which are key in soil and agricultural science.

The Picarro PI5131-i is a cutting-edge mid-IR analyzer designed for fast, high-precision, simultaneous measurements of site-specific and bulk d15N, d15Na, d15Nß and d18O in N2O

"With its industry-leading precision, simultaneous measurement capabilities, and reliable operation, the PI5131-i Analyzer is engineered for the most demanding field and laboratory applications," said Milos Markovic, Ph.D., Senior Director of the Environmental Business at Picarro. "We're excited to introduce this state-of-the-art analyzer, further strengthening our portfolio of real-time monitoring solutions that support crucial research."

The PI5131-i: Advanced Capabilities for N2O Analysis

The PI5131-i Analyzer integrates Picarro's advanced mid-infrared Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) technology with significant software and hardware upgrades to earlier models. The PI5131-i is an ideal solution for discerning and measuring the source of N2O emissions through grab-sample measurements in the lab. The analyzer delivers the following precision for 10 min averages:

  • d15N, d15Na, and d15Nß precision: 0.7 per mil
  • d18O precision: 0.7 per mil
  • N2O concentration precision: <0.05 ppb (within 10 minutes on average)

About Picarro

For more than 25 years, Picarro has been enabling scientists around the world to precisely measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases, and stable isotopes in the air we breathe, water we drink and land we harvest. Powered by our patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) technology, our industry-leading portfolio of solutions delivers ultra-sensitive detection of target molecules at parts-per-billion resolution or better. For more information about Picarro's analyzers, visit www.picarro.com/environmental.

Media Contact:

Jake Thill
Director, Marketing Communications
Picarro, Inc.
jthill@picarro.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665947/Picarro_PI5131_i_Analyzer.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/picarro-unveils-pi5131-i-for-precise-isotopic-analysis-of-nitrous-oxide-in-the-field-and-lab-302429898.html

