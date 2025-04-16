US Edge Computing Market worth $43.59 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Edge Computing Market is expected to reach USD 43.59 billion in 2029 from USD 24.17 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The edge computing market in the US is expanding as organizations seek faster data processing, lower latency, and enhanced security. Industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, and manufacturing deploy edge solutions to support real-time analytics, IoT applications, and AI workloads. The growing adoption of 5G, cloud-edge integration, and autonomous systems drives demand, enabling businesses to process data closer to the source and reduce reliance on centralized data centers.

The hardware segment accounted for the largest share by component segment in the US Edge Computing Market in 2024.

The hardware segment held the largest share of the US Edge Computing Market in 2024, driven by increasing demand for high-performance edge devices, servers, and networking equipment. The rapid expansion of IoT, 5G networks, and AI-driven applications has fueled investments in edge infrastructure, enabling businesses to process data closer to the source and reduce latency.

For instance, major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud have expanded their edge hardware offerings with specialized servers and edge nodes for low-latency computing, such as AWS Outposts and Azure Stack Edge, which bring cloud capabilities closer to end users.

Government initiatives, such as the CHIPS and Science Act, signed in 2022, support domestic semiconductor manufacturing and innovation, fostering the development of edge AI chips that enable real-time processing, reduce latency, and enhance data privacy in the edge computing space. Companies across sectors, including retail, energy, and transportation, are investing in edge hardware to reduce reliance on centralized cloud processing, enhance security, and improve operational efficiency.

The data management segment accounted for the largest share by software segment in the US Edge Computing Market in 2024.

In the US Edge Computing Market, the data management software segment holds the largest share in 2024, driven by the growing need for efficient data processing, storage, and security at the edge. Businesses are adopting data management solutions to handle real-time analytics, optimize bandwidth usage, and ensure data integrity across distributed edge environments.

For instance, industries such as healthcare and finance rely on edge data management to process sensitive information locally, reducing latency and ensuring compliance with regulations like HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and GLBA (Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act), which mandate data security privacy, and controlled access to sensitive records.

The IoT & sensor data utilization segment by application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The IoT and sensor data utilization segment in the US Edge Computing Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by the increasing deployment of connected devices, smart infrastructure, and real-time analytics. Businesses across industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation, are leveraging edge computing to process vast amounts of IoT-generated data locally, reducing latency and enhancing operational efficiency.

Rising adoption of industrial IoT (IIoT), such as GE's(US) Predix platform, which integrates with edge computing to enable real-time equipment monitoring and predictive maintenance, is accelerating demand for IoT and sensor data utilization solutions.

Top Key Companies in US Edge Computing Market:

Key players in the US Edge Computing Market are IBM (US), HPE (US), Microsoft (US), Dell Technologies (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Cisco (US), NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Huawei (China), VMware (US), Nokia (Finland), Fastly (US), ADLINK Technology (Taiwan), Juniper Networks (US), Oracle (US), Semtech (US), Moxa (US), Belden (US), GE Digital (US), Digi International (US), Litmus Automation (US), StackPath (US), ClearBlade (US), Vapor IO (US), and SixSq (Switzerland).

