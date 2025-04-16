Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC Pink: BLGVF) (FSE: ECA) ("Company" or "Belgravia"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, NodeVest IO Inc. ("NodeVest") and Parallel Logic Corporation ("PLC") are all pleased to provide a corporate update on the funding and sale of seed round tokens ("Seed Round Tokens") through the launch of Ethpar tokens ("Ethpar Tokens") on the Ethpar Blockchain ("Ethpar Blockchain").

Ethpar Token Sale

Dr. Victor Cook, the CTO of NodeVest and Founder of the Ethpar Blockchain, stated: "Today PLC can announce that its initial funding of the Ethpar Blockchain has raised a total of US$725,000 to PLC. This amount is inclusive of capital raised by PLC following Ethpar's official launch of its Seed Round followed by the immediate sale of 1,250,000 Ethpar Seed Round Tokens by PLC at US$0.10 for US$125,000 to finance the build-out and expansion of the Ethpar Blockchain as well as general working capital for PLC. There are currently 8,750,000 Ethpar Tokens currently available for strategic partners. As early interest remains strong the Seed Round remains open for a limited time as discussions continue with select investors. The 1,250,000 Seed Round Tokens sold were placed to U.S. and Canadian accredited investors on a first-come-first-served basis and no finder's fee or commission was payable by PLC to any related or third parties."

Dr. Cook continued: "Following the full sale of all Seed Round Tokens we plan to rollout Ethpar Tokens on a decentralized exchange ("DEX"), currently anticipated for July, 2025, which will immediately allow for liquidity and free-tradability of Ethpar Tokens."

Dr. Cook further stated: "Although the overall crypto market remains volatile, demand for projects with good fundamentals has allowed us to team with discerning early angel investors, which include some of Canada's most well-known and seasoned crypto investors and digital asset funds, providing us impressive third-party validation of the Ethpar Blockchain."

The partnership between Belgravia and PLC continues to be managed by NodeVest where more details about the Ethpar Blockchain and our partnership may be found.

NodeVest & Potential Spin-Out Update

Mehdi Azodi, CEO of the Company, discussed NodeVest and Ethpar: "Belgravia and PLC are working towards a fully integrated partnership in the buildout of the Ethpar Blockchain and the sale of Ethpar Tokens as we approach an anticipated launch date on a DEX in July of this year. We are excited to join with Dr. Cook now to participate fully in the potential future increase in value of Ethpar Tokens."

Mr. Azodi went on to comment about the future of NodeVest: "From its creation as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Belgravia, NodeVest has been focused on bespoke crypto investments largely unavailable to the wider retail community. Our expectation being progress towards a potential spinout of NodeVest as a separate listed-issuer ("Potential Spinout")."

Additionally, the Potential Spinout is intended to effect a reorganization of the Company's current business into two separate corporate entities. This would allow Belgravia to continue to operate as a Canadian Securities Exchange listed Investment Issuer focused on the tech and finance sectors of the worldwide economy, while NodeVest continues to operate in the wider blockchain and digital currency community. Shareholders are cautioned that there is no certainty that the Potential Spinout will be completed on the terms currently proposed or at all.

A Special Committee comprised of certain Officers, Directors and Advisory Board members has been created to study the process and timeline of the Potential Spinout. Currently this Special Committee is comprised of: Andy Le (CFO); Ava Tahmasebi (Director); and Robert De Jaray (Advisor). As well, Belgravia has retained Dentons Canada LLP to advise and manage this process.

SUI Coin Holdings in NodeVest

As announced by the Company on December 19, 2024 and January 20, 2025, the Company has purchased SUI cryptocurrency tokens as follows:

Purchase 1: 18,936.07134698 at US$5.2532

Purchase 2: 3736.70960314 at US$4.6032

Purchase 3: 7,849.17632983 at US$2.1732

To date, Belgravia has made three investments totaling US$133,735.49 and will increase or decrease its positions based on market conditions.

In addition, the Company and its crypto advisors are pursuing new and evolving scenarios related to SUI, including potential opportunities resulting from the launch of the Canary SUI ETF announced by SUI and Canary Capital on April 8, 2025.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the worldwide economy. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com and https://nodevest.io/

