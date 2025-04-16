Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for March 2025.

March 2025 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $296 million;

CSE issuers completed 85 financings that raised an aggregate $102 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from two new companies, bringing total listed securities to 764 as at March 31, 2025.

"While trade tariffs and recession fears dominate global headlines, CSE issuers continue to realize the benefits of their public listings," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Trading liquidity and financing activity in the first quarter of 2025 were both significantly higher than the same period last year. And with our listed securities recently becoming eligible for trading on the Interactive Brokers platform, they are now more widely available to a global investor base with a demonstrated interest in the Canadian markets."

Trading on Interactive Brokers Platform

The CSE announced on April 8 that all of its securities are now eligible for trading on the Interactive Brokers global platform. Interactive Brokers is a low-cost, automated electronic broker with nearly 3.6 million client accounts and access to more than 160 markets worldwide. Access to this platform is expected to increase liquidity, enhance price discovery, and support capital formation activities by CSE issuer companies.

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is pleased to be participating in the 10th annual Current Trends in Mining Finance conference, taking place in New York City on May 19-21. The central theme of this year's show is Navigating Risks of an Uncertain and New Reality. Richard Carleton will be speaking on a roundtable on May 20 titled "How Do Small Mining and Exploration Companies Attract Institutional and Retail Investors?"

New Listings in March 2025

Adonis Minerals Corp. (ADON)

Neural Therapeutics Inc. (NURL)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

X: https://x.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248729

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)