AcuityTec Unveils Next-Generation Enhancements for Transactional Security and Customer Verification

AcuityTec has launched a powerful expansion of its fraud prevention and compliance platform, introducing a range of enhancements that fortify transactional security, elevate customer verification, and streamline compliance. The latest advancements include an enhanced PhoneID verification suite, upgraded money transfer risk screening, and expanded rule exception capabilities, all designed to provide businesses with deeper fraud intelligence and more precise risk controls.

Unveils Next-Generation Enhancements for Transactional Security and Customer Verification



"With fraud growing more sophisticated, businesses need smarter ways to verify users and secure transactions without creating unnecessary friction," said Alfredo Solis, Managing Director of AcuityTec. "Our latest platform updates deliver sharper insights into customer identities, stronger fraud detection mechanisms, and greater control over financial transactions-helping businesses stay ahead of threats while ensuring a seamless user experience."

AcuityTec's enhanced PhoneID solution is pivotal in onboarding, customer profiling, and transaction verification. By integrating real-time phone intelligence with broader risk assessment models, businesses can determine whether a phone number is associated with an individual. detect recent porting, SIM swaps, or deactivations, identify potential risk signals, and seamlessly cross-analyze the data against the customer's KYC profile.

PhoneID is just one aspect of AcuityTec's comprehensive KYC data orchestration hub, which empowers businesses to implement multi-layered verification and pKYC with precision. As part of a broader fraud prevention framework, it enhances risk assessment by providing real-time phone intelligence, ensuring businesses can make informed decisions when approving accounts, setting transactional thresholds, and mitigating fraud risks.

Building on this foundation of identity intelligence, AcuityTec has also strengthened transaction-level security with enhanced capabilities for detecting and combatting fraud within money transfers and payment flows. Businesses can now perform AML and Adverse Media checks on both the sender and recipient in a transaction-an essential layer of defense in today's fast-paced payment environments. Combined with real-time risk scoring, automated fraud screening, and compliance-driven decisioning, this latest advancement ensures that transactional fraud detection is proactive and comprehensive, minimizing the risk of unauthorized fund movement and financial crime.

As part of its advanced ML risk engine, AcuityTec has introduced granular rule exception capabilities, allowing businesses to apply fine-tuned risk analysis screening on credit card details, including hashes, BIN ranges, last four digits, and cryptocurrency addresses. "These fine-tuned controls ensures businesses detect more anomalies more precisely while allowing for legitimate variations in user behavior, reducing false positives without weakening fraud defenses and maintaining seamless transaction flows," added Alfredo Solis.

Extending this precision to operational access and data governance, AcuityTec has also enhanced back-office permissions to restrict export functionality to authorized users-strengthening the protection of sensitive transaction data. In parallel, the platform's refined reporting and filtering capabilities offer fraud teams deeper visibility into behavioral trends and risk patterns, enabling more intelligent decision-making through structured, real-time insights.

As fraud techniques continue to evolve, businesses need smarter, data-driven solutions to keep pace. AcuityTec's latest platform enhancements enables businesses to confidently to confidently scale operations without increasing fraud exposure. For more information, visit acuitytec.com or contact sales@acuitytec.com

Contact Information

SOURCE: AcuityTec

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire