Yogi Adds CPG Industry Leaders From Clorox, Nintendo & Cremo to Advisory Board to Drive AI-Powered Consumer Insights

Yogi , the AI-powered consumer insights platform helping brands turn fragmented feedback into actionable intelligence, today announced the addition of three CPG and retail industry veterans to its advisory board. The new advisors bring decades of experience from leading brands including Clorox, Nintendo, PepsiCo, Danone, and Cremo.

The three new advisory board members are:

Scott Moffitt , who has held executive leadership positions including GM, CMO and Chief Brand Officer roles at Nintendo, PepsiCo, and Danone. Moffitt has also joined Yogi's board of directors.

Denise Garner , former Chief Innovation Officer at Clorox, where she spent 15 years leading product development and innovation strategies.

Matt Biggins , CEO and President of Cremo, where he successfully scaled the men's grooming brand and led it through acquisition. Before Cremo, he spent a decade at Nestlé USA, and following the acquisition, he took on a leadership role at Edgewell.

The strategic appointments come as Yogi continues to expand its unified voice of customer (UVOC) solution, which helps major CPG brands consolidate and analyze consumer feedback from product ratings and reviews, social media discussions, surveys, mobile app reviews, and customer care data.

"These industry veterans represent leaders who understand the critical importance of staying connected to consumer needs in today's rapidly evolving marketplace," said Gautam Kanumuru, Co-founder & CEO of Yogi. "With their brand-side experience, they've faced the challenge of making sense of fragmented consumer feedback firsthand. Their guidance will be invaluable as we develop solutions that deliver actionable intelligence to leading brands."

These appointments come at a critical time, as CPG brands navigate shifting consumer behaviors, inflation, and supply chain challenges that demand faster, more data-driven decisions.

"Having led marketing teams at some of the world's largest brands, I've experienced the disconnect between what consumers are saying and what brands are hearing," said Scott Moffitt. "Yogi's platform addresses this fundamental challenge by giving brands a single source of truth for consumer sentiment across all touchpoints."

"Throughout my career, I've seen how critical it is for innovation teams to have real-time consumer insights," said Denise Garner. "Yogi's ability to consolidate feedback and deliver AI-powered analysis is exactly what brands need to stay ahead of consumer expectations."

Matt Biggins noted, "With experience spanning emerging CPG brands to one of the world's largest food & beverage companies, I know how important it is to truly understand what consumers want. Yogi's technology empowers brands to listen at scale and act on consumer insights with confidence."

Yogi is an AI-driven consumer insights platform that transforms mountains of messy feedback into real-time insights, revealing hidden trends and unmet needs. By unifying data from ratings, reviews, customer care interactions, social discussions, surveys, and more into a single source of truth, Yogi helps brands make smarter decisions faster. Leading brands across industries-Nestle USA, MARS Petcare, and Liquid I.V.-trust Yogi to help them understand their customers in ways that were never possible before.

