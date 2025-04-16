Phase 1 Equity Welcomes Respected Texas Orthodontic Practice

Strengthening a Doctor-Led Network Rooted in Clinical Excellence and Shared Values

Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed platform for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, is excited to welcome a leading multi-site provider of orthodontics practice in Texas to its growing network.

Known for delivering exceptional care through advanced technology - including 3D imaging, an in-house lab, and a wide range of treatment options - the practice brings with it a strong culture of innovation, trust, and patient-first values.

"This partnership reflects exactly why we built Phase 1 Equity," said Mike Rice, CEO of Phase 1 Equity. "We're creating a network where like-minded doctors can retain full clinical control, continue to build on what they've already created, and access the resources they need to grow - without giving up any ownership of their practice. With this new addition, we're now twelve locations strong, and still guided by the same principles: autonomy, collaboration, and a shared commitment to doing what's best for our patients."

Dr. Bryan Williams, DDS, MSD, a Phase 1 Equity founder and board member, added, "We are excited to welcome our newest practice and doctor to the Phase 1 Equity family. The doctor and their teams are well known in their communities for providing innovative, effective treatments and an outstanding patient experience, and all of us at Phase 1 Equity look forward to collaborating, sharing best practices, and supporting their excellent work."

About Phase 1 Equity

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned platform created specifically for orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Our distinctive Doctor Equity model successfully combines private practice with private equity, allowing doctors to retain complete control over clinical and practice decision-making, while benefitting from the collective power of a nationwide network of like-minded practitioners. Doctors have access to decades of expertise and resources that optimize practice operations, reduce costs, enhance profitability, and maximize practice value. Unlike a sale to a traditional DSO, Phase 1 Equity's partnership approach works with doctors to build substantial practice value and increase EBITDA before a sale to private equity. This ensures doctors receive a significantly larger share of the financial rewards in a future sale, compared to a traditional DSO model.

We're not a traditional DSO. We're a community of doctors building something meaningful - together.

