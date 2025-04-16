KOBIL and TU Darmstadt Launch AI VoiceRadar Against Fraud

Deceptively genuine voices generated by artificial intelligence pose a significant security risk, from fraud to identity theft to fake calls imitating people in distress. With the increasing use of synthetic voices, such as for chatbots, it is becoming more difficult to distinguish fake voice content from real.

KOBIL, a leading provider of digital identity and mobile security solutions, is working with the Technical University of Darmstadt to improve the detection of such voice deepfakes.

The System Security Lab at TU Darmstadt has developed an innovative AI-based method called VoiceRadar for detecting voice deepfakes. As part of the collaboration, KOBIL will integrate VoiceRadar into its Secure SuperApp platform. The goal is to strengthen the trustworthiness of voice content and ensure comprehensive cybersecurity through AI.

Through the KOBIL Venture Studio in Silicon Valley, a customised version of VoiceRadar will also be made available to prospective founders via the Secure SuperApp platform. This will optimise identity verification and reliably detect deepfake voices in real time. Users will benefit from an advanced layer of protection against identity fraud and social engineering attacks based on AI-powered voice manipulation.

"We live in a time where you can no longer trust everything you see or hear-even if it appears real. In the wrong hands, deepfake technologies can cause immense economic, human and social damage."

- Ismet Koyun, CEO and Founder of KOBIL Group

VoiceRadar further enhances the security and authenticity of all business transactions on the SuperApp platform, providing a trusted environment where communication, transactions, and authentication are protected from manipulation, including voice deepfakes.

"Our research shows that conventional detection systems have reached their limits. With VoiceRadar, we are taking a new approach to reliably distinguish AI-generated voices from real ones. The cooperation with KOBIL makes it possible to put this technology into practice and create real added value for companies and consumers,"

- Prof. Ahmad-Reza Sadeghi, TU Darmstadt

About KOBIL Group

Founded in 1986 by Ismet Koyun, KOBIL is a global leader in digital identity and mobile security solutions. KOBIL develops technologies for application protection, user authentication, and transaction authorization. It is the only company that enables seamless identity and security management across all platforms and communication channels.

More than 1,000 organizations-including Microsoft, VISA, Mastercard, Dropbox, Airbus, and Siemens-use KOBIL's solutions. The company is headquartered in Worms, Germany, with offices in San Diego and San Jose (USA), Zurich (Switzerland), Istanbul (Turkey), and London (UK).

www.kobil.com

About the Systems Security Lab at TU Darmstadt

The Systems Security Lab at Technische Universität Darmstadt is one of the world's leading IT security research institutes. The team focuses on AI security and developed VoiceRadar using deep learning algorithms to analyze acoustic patterns and frequency deviations. By combining radar system modeling with machine learning, AI-generated voices can be distinguished more reliably than ever.

The research received the Distinguished Paper Award at the NDSS Symposium 2025.

Award-winning paper

About KOBIL Ventures

KOBIL Ventures is a venture capital firm based in San Jose, California, backed by KOBIL Capital, a Swiss family office in Zurich managing over $6 billion in assets.

www.kobilventures.com

Press Contact

Direnc Koyun

Direnc.Koyun@kobil.com

© KOBIL GmbH. All trademarks are the property of their respective holders

SOURCE: KOBIL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire