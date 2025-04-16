Assembly Show South: BNP Media Unveils Manufacturing & Automation eXchange, A Unified Industry Event Debuting In 2026

BNP Media produces MAX through its industry-leading brands: ASSEMBLY Magazine, Quality, Adhesives & Sealants Industry (ASI), Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN) and Packaging Strategies. The event will focus on application-based solutions, ensuring practical relevance for today's manufacturing professionals.

BNP Media, a leading B2B media and events company, has officially announced the rebranding of three of its flagship manufacturing events into one comprehensive, cross-functional platform: the Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX). The new event will debut March 25-26, 2026, at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

MAX brings together The ASSEMBLY Show South, The Quality Show, and Adhesives in Action under one roof to deliver a powerful, unified experience for professionals across the manufacturing spectrum. The new event will also incorporate elements from two new brands, Industrial Safety & Hygiene (ISHN) and Packaging Strategies, broadening its relevance and reach.

"Our goal with MAX is to break down silos and promote deeper collaboration among engineering, manufacturing, and operations professionals," said Bill DeYoe, Group Publisher at BNP Media. "We're rebranding to reflect where the industry is headed: more automation, more integration, and more innovation."

The launch announcement was made during the 2025 ASSEMBLY Show South, Quality Show, and Adhesives in Action, where more than 200 exhibiting companies had the opportunity to secure their spot at the inaugural 2026 event.

MAX is designed to mirror the evolution of the manufacturing industry, where automation, robotics, and integrated production are no longer optional - they're foundational. The event promises hands-on demonstrations, interactive exhibits, enhanced onsite attendee experience and direct access to subject matter experts, offering attendees real-time, real-world solutions.

Professionals from across the manufacturing ecosystem - including automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical, appliances, new energy, and general manufacturing - will find tailored experiences at MAX. Key attendee profiles include Plant Managers & Directors; Manufacturing & Process Engineers; Automation & Controls Specialists; Quality Assurance & Control Leaders; EH&S Professionals; Operations Executives and Corporate Management Teams.

"MAX is a live, hands-on experience where technologies are shown in action, not just in theory," added DeYoe. "It's built for every corner of the manufacturing floor-from assembly and bonding to quality and safety."

Registration is now open at www.theMAXevent.com, with free access to the general expo and an optional upgrade to the MAX eXperience Pass for VIP benefits.

BNP Media produces MAX through its industry-leading brands: ASSEMBLY Magazine, Quality, Adhesives & Sealants Industry (ASI), Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN) and Packaging Strategies. The event will focus on application-based solutions, ensuring practical relevance for today's manufacturing professionals.

With MAX, BNP Media sets the stage for a future-focused, fully integrated manufacturing event - one that reflects the pace, innovation, and complexity of the modern production landscape. BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research.

