RELEX recognized as a Leader for the first time in this independent analyst report, for ability to execute and completeness of vision.

RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions powered by proven AI technology, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning1 based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This recognition marks the first time RELEX has been placed in the Leaders Quadrant, just three years after being included in this report for the first time in 2022. RELEX believes this recognition highlights the strength, scalability, and unified platform we offer, integrating demand and supply across the entire value chain to drive smarter decisions, greater efficiency, and seamless collaboration across all functions.

"We feel being recognized as a Leader in this report affirms our unwavering commitment to delivering measurable value and innovation that transforms supply chain planning through a truly unified platform for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and consumer goods companies," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, group CEO and co-founder, RELEX Solutions. "We've invested significantly in innovation-allocating 25% of our revenue to R&D-strengthening our platform for complex manufacturing industries. We deliver on our promises, offering an unmatched combination of AI-powered retail-scale demand planning, demand and supply optimization, and production scheduling in a single platform, helping businesses tackle the most intricate supply chain challenges."

The RELEX platform has been rooted in AI since the company's inception, enabling highly accurate supply chain optimization, seamlessly aligning master planning, demand forecasting and sensing, replenishment, allocation, and production scheduling within a single data model. Its highly configurable architecture supports touchless planning to automate routine processes and empowers businesses to rapidly adapt to shifting market conditions. Key capabilities include:

AI-driven demand planning using ML-forecasting and demand sensing to anticipate and respond to market fluctuations

Integrated production, purchasing, and distribution planning to align supply with real-time demand

Advanced production scheduling for manufacturing, enabling efficiency gains across complex production environments

Extended enterprise collaboration leveraging RELEX's success in the retail industry allowing manufacturers to collaborate seamlessly with retailers

Advanced diagnostics to identify root causes of supply chain inefficiencies, enabling proactive resolution and continuous improvement

Replenishment and allocation capabilities that ensure optimal inventory levels across the supply chain, reducing waste and improving availability

Unified platform that connects these capabilities to deliver on Integrated Business Planning

RELEX is also driving innovation into genAI and agentic AI alongside the specialized AI techniques that further strengthen the platform's ability to drive agility, reduce waste, and align strategic goals with operational execution. With a market-leading NPS, RELEX customers consistently rate RELEX as a trusted and valued partner for supply chain transformation.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified platform for retail, manufacturing, and supply chain planning, enabled by proven AI technology. We help retailers, manufacturers, and consumer goods companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, and Systemair trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth.

