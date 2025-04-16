Starting October 2025, candidates can take their Exams at a location of their choice through online proctoring; registration opens May 1

The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) is pleased to provide increased flexibility for candidates pursuing the Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR) Certificate and the Risk and AI (RAI) Certificate by adding an online proctoring option for both Exams.

Administered through Pearson VUE's OnVUE proctoring system, the online proctoring option gives candidates the ability to take their SCR and RAI Exam(s) at a location of their choice, offering a flexible alternative to in-person, computer-based testing (CBT) at a secure test site while maintaining strict protocols that ensure the security and integrity of each Exam.

With the opening of early registration for the SCR and RAI Exams on May 1, 2025, candidates can select either the online proctoring or in-person option for their October 2025 Exam.

GARP's SCR Certificate covers sustainability, climate risk, nature risk, transition planning, and more while the RAI Certificate, launched in 2024, offers comprehensive coverage of AI and machine learning (ML) tools and techniques, AI risks and risk factors, responsible and ethical AI, and AI model governance.

"It's important that we adapt our testing methods to meet the evolving needs of our global candidates," said Richard Apostolik, President and CEO of GARP. "The addition of online proctoring for SCR and RAI Exams reflects our commitment to providing flexible, secure, and accessible options for education and career growth."

For information on exam scheduling, policies, and more, please visit our SCR and RAI Program pages.

About the Global Association of Risk Professionals

The Global Association of Risk Professionals is a non-partisan, not-for-profit membership organization focused on elevating the practice of risk management. GARP offers the leading global certification for risk managers in the Financial Risk Manager (FRM), as well as the Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR) Certificate, Risk and AI (RAI) Certificate, and ongoing educational opportunities through Continuing Professional Development. Through the GARP Benchmarking Initiative (GBI) and GARP Risk Institute, GARP sponsors research in risk management and promotes collaboration among practitioners, academics, and regulators.

Founded in 1996, governed by a Board of Trustees, GARP is headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., with offices in London and Hong Kong. Find more information on garp.org or follow GARP on LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250416586241/en/

Contacts:

press@garp.com